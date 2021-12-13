Betty Faria detonates Bolsonaro: “the Nazi-Fascist-Milician thing is against culture”

Only daughter of military man Marçal Moura de Faria and housewife Elsa Gonçalves Pereira da Silva, Betty Faria shows that resistance is ageless. At 80 years old, the Globo actress detonated Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in an interview with Mônica Bergamo in this Sunday (12) edition of Folha de S.Paulo.

With several projects set in motion, Betty harshly criticizes the government’s disregard for culture and the arts, which advocates a boycott of national cinema.

“It’s an ignorance, a lack of perspective, because the nazi-fascist-militia thing is against the culture. How can such a stupid thing be?” he asks.

The actress emphasizes that Brazil has wonderful artists who can change the “shit” image built by the Bolsonaro government.

“These people have to understand that Brazilian cinema can change this shitty image that we are from Brazil”.

Octagenarian, Betty says that she is now a “pretty little old lady” and that she dreams of winning an Oscar.

“I want to be a hundred years old, yes! He’s the one who doesn’t know if he’s coming, being grumpy like that. I want to arrive working [risos]”, he said, needling Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who said that in Brazil “everyone wants to live a hundred, 120, 130 years” without the capacity in the public health service to attend to everyone.

