Bezos criticized for making late statement about Amazon warehouse tragedy

At least six people died in an Amazon warehouse as a result of a series of tornadoes that hit several regions in the US;

After the incident, Bezos posted a photo on Instagram celebrating the success of another Blue Origin release;

After several criticisms, the billionaire made an official statement on Twitter.

At least six people died in an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville, Illinois, United States, as a result of the series of tornadoes that hit several regions of the country in recent days.

Amidst the chaos after the incident that left several company employees injured, Jeff Bezos celebrated another launch by Blue Origin, the magnate’s private astronautics company.

At the time, the billionaire even posted a photo of the crew on Instagram, stating that the crew was happy at the training center.

The publication of the image did not resonate well on the internet, and several users criticized the entrepreneur’s posture.

Hours after the incident and the social media post, Bezos finally wrote an official statement on Twitter.

On the social network, the billionaire said: “The news from Edwardsville is tragic. We are heartbroken at the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and loved ones.”

“Everyone in Edwardsville should know that the Amazon team is committed to supporting them and will be by their side during this crisis. We extend our full gratitude to all the amazing first responders who worked so tirelessly on site,” concluded Bezos.

The information is from Olhar Digital.