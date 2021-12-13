Biden’s summit was a fiasco, but the world does need to discuss attacks on democracy – Politics

The Democracy Summit was a fiasco of public and critics, ended up as a “summit of hypocrisy” and exposed President Joe Biden’s lack of leadership, but that doesn’t eliminate the main thing: the world needs to seriously discuss the issue of democracy. And, after all, what is democracy?

When then-President George W. Bush came to Brazil in 2007, the Lula administration defended that Venezuela was a democracy, as Hugo Chávez had been elected by direct vote and had given himself powers to lose sight of via Congress. For the US, however, Chavez dominated Congress, the Supreme Court, the PDVSA and the Armed Forces and smothered the media and opposition. Power emanated from him, to him. So democracy was formal, not real.

Since then, the concept of democracy has been expanding. In addition to elections, independence between Powers and individual freedoms, it encompasses basic citizens’ rights — and the very right to life —, respect for minorities and preservation of the environment, as I told the state the representative of the European Union for Human Rights, the Irish Eamon Gilmore, when passing through Brazil.

Thus, the threats to democracy are not restricted to attacks on the courts of justice, coup attacks with the Army’s HQ in the background, equipping of State institutions, propaganda against vaccines and elections, and the weaponry of civilians – in fact, as in Venezuela. It is more than that. Is there democracy with a “Secret Budget”? Unemployment combined with inflation? Amazon on fire? Violence without control? Millions of families on the streets and hungry?

In historical schizophrenia, the more the concept of democracy expands, the more democracy shrinks. The more powers the rulers assign themselves, the more rights they snatch from societies – even the one to scream for rights, as in China, Turkey, Poland, Hungary, Cuba, North Korea, in the broken Venezuela. And tyrants have a bomb: the internet.

For General Augusto Heleno (GSI), over the phone, hacker attacks like the one carried out on ConectSUS “are the biggest challenge in the world, because the systems are as sophisticated as possible, but so are hackers, in a war of cat and mouse”. You’re right. And the biggest risk is the attacks coming from the governments themselves against democracies around the world.

In Brazil, there are elections, secure electronic voting machines, the Supreme and independent media… But the president does not say a word about poverty, hunger, violence and even threatens the Supreme: “Either we all impose limits on ourselves or we can have crisis in Brazil”. If there’s someone absolutely limitless, defender of dictators and crazy about a crisis, everyone knows who he is. Just don’t know who doesn’t.