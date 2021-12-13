Bishop who married erotic writer is removed in Spain

MADRID – Spanish bishop Xavier Novell i Gomà was formally stripped of his powers and banned from performing the sacraments after marrying an erotic author who also writes about Satanism. The formalization comes about four months after he decides to give up his Church career to pursue his marriage.

Novell became Spain’s youngest bishop at 41, when he was appointed to the Catalan municipality of Solsona in 2010. He is reported to have supported and participated in so-called conversion therapies for gays and was also criticized for supporting regional independence, according to The Guardian

The religious decided to resign from the position in August, citing “strictly personal reasons”. He was considered a prodigy in the Church. Shortly after his decision, it emerged that he was in love with 38-year-old psychologist Silvia Caballol, who became a writer in 2015.

In a statement released Saturday, the Spanish Episcopal Conference said Novell had automatically lost his powers after marrying Caballol in a civil ceremony last month. His title of bishop, however, is retained.

According to the note, he is prohibited, under canon law, from “exercising any of the rights and duties inherent in the episcopal office” and warned that “other possible consequences” could occur.

“This means that, although Monsignor Xavier Novell i Gomà retains his title of bishop, he cannot assume any of the functions related to that title. Consequently, he is prohibited from administering the sacraments or engaging in any teaching activity, whether public or private,” the statement said.

With a degree in agricultural engineering, Novell is working for a company that extracts and sells swine semen.