Bitcoin brokerage gets hacked and loses R$432 million

The AscendEX cryptocurrency platform, formerly known as BitMax, has reported via Twitter that it has suffered a hacker attack. At the same time, users began to complain that they were not able to withdraw from the platform.

The company informed that hackers stole several ERC-20, BSC, and Polygon tokens from their wallets. As a result, the cryptocurrency broker lost US$77.7 million, about 432 million reais.

According to a tweet from PeckShield, a data analysis and blockchain security company, about $60 million worth of tokens were transferred via the Ethereum blockchain.

BRL 432 million stolen

The stolen tokens from Binance Smart Chain and Polygon total $9.2 million and $8.5 million, respectively, according to data from EtherScan.

The broker also said that users who were affected by the hack will receive compensation.

“We found that ERC-20, BSC and Polygon tokens were stolen from our wallets. The investigation continues”, the company said in a statement.

22:00 UTC 12/11, We have detected a number of ERC-20, BSC, and Polygon tokens transferred from our hot wallet. Cold Wallet is NOT affected. Investigation underway. If any user’s funds are affected by the incident, they will be covered completely by AscendEX. — AscendEX (@AscendEX_Global) December 12, 2021

This is the second hack in less than a month on a centralized brokerage. Last week, Bitmart was also the victim of hackers who stole about $200 million worth of various cryptocurrencies.

The trading platform temporarily suspended withdrawals, but resumed them days later and promised to compensate users.

AscendEX said it is conducting an analysis to see how hackers stole the funds. In addition, the company has promised to cover all funds from users who were affected by the incident.

Upon confirming the hacker attack, the company’s CEO announced that all transactions were temporarily suspended so they could investigate further.

The recent attacks on platforms like BadgerDAO and BitMart happened in less than a month. Thus, it is clear that the risks of the cryptocurrency market are not only related to price volatility. It has become more essential than ever for investors to trade in companies that take security procedures more seriously.