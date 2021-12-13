Bitcoin developers aren’t leaving for lack of money

With some Bitcoin developers leaving the project in recent months, some people have begun to suspect that money is lacking.

It is worth remembering that Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency, with open source, and the task of helping to build this environment is often unpaid. This certainly hasn’t stopped strong advances in technology in recent years, given the community’s enthusiasm for the project’s potential.

Even so, many companies in the market began to finance programmers, so that they would work towards the evolution of digital currency. Several cryptocurrencies already have programmers hired by foundations that manage them, especially the more centralized ones.

In the case of Bitcoin, the project is built more on altruism than on economic incentives.

Bitcoin programmers aren’t leaving for lack of money, believes Core dev

Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, after creating the digital currency, abandoned the project in fear of being discovered by governments, a fact that could put his life at risk with authorities. Even so, as it is a decentralized digital currency, Bitcoin continued to evolve and attract new programmers.

But in recent months a curiosity has taken hold of some in the market, which is the question that some of these dedicated professionals over the last few years have started to leave.

Last week, for example, developer Samuel Dobson left his post at Bitcoin Core, on the grounds that he needed to finish his PhD. of digital currency.

In addition, according to “Cobra Bitcoin”, administrator of the Bitcoin.org, the production of digital currency programmers has slowed down, showing that the project has been put on the back burner by professionals in recent months, leading him to question what is going on.

“Many Bitcoin Core developers are leaving or downsizing their activities recently. What is happening?”

After Cobra’s question, a Twitter user said that the risk-return relationship with Bitcoin programming is not attractive, which is a possible answer to the problem. That is, Bitcoin programmers are leaving for lack of money in relation to the risk they take working on the project.

Upon seeing the discussion, Bitcoin programmer Laanwj (@[email protected]), replied that it is not the lack of economic incentives that is causing the professionals to leave the market, but the pressure exerted against them by the media, governments, justice, among others.

“This isn’t just about funding, at least not for me, no matter how enthusiastic you are about bitcoin, all the attacks (on the media, social media, lawsuits by freaks, real and perceived political threats) just mess you up afterwards. of a time”.

Anyway, one of the explanations for the programmers being on the way out is in one of these answers, showing that Bitcoin developers will have to choose to remain anonymous in future years, as did the creator of the coin.