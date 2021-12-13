Monique Mello – 5:30 pm | updated on 12/11/2021 5:45 pm



Letitia Wright Photo: EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

It is not new that actress Letitia Wright has taken a critical stance on vaccination against Covid-19. According to a source from the American website Giant Freakin Robot, the actress even prefers to leave the filming of the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the hero’s second film, in case she is forced to be vaccinated.

The actress published, in December of last year, a video questioning the effectiveness of immunizers against Covid-19. At the time, due to criticism, she deleted the video and apologized, saying that it is not against vaccines, but that it is important to question it.

Back in October of this year, Letitia went public denying rumors that she was spreading anti-vaccination theories throughout the film’s film set.

Disney recently announced the implementation of an isolation system during new productions under the company’s domain, as is the case with Marvel. The procedure requires that all professionals involved present proof of vaccination.

The actress has not publicly disclosed her vaccination status, The Hollywood Reporter and Newsweek have heard from sources close to the actress that she has not received the immunization.

Due to an injury suffered by the actress on set, the shooting of the second film has been stopped since August. There is still no forecast for the resumption of recordings. The actress is the interpreter of the character Shuri, sister of Black Panther.

