Bolsonaro attacks Deltan and accuses Lava Jato of producing statements – Politics

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated today, 12, in a video published this morning that the Car Wash operation to produce testimonials and then “call the guy to sign”. Bolsonaro did not elaborate on his accusation. In the same video, he attacked the former prosecutor of the Republic Deltan Dallagnol, newly affiliated with Podemos, the same party as the pre-candidate for the presidency Sergio Moro, former judge responsible for most court decisions involving the operation.

Commenting on why he refused to receive Dallagnol at a hearing on the Planalto in 2019, Bolsonaro stated: “If I had an audience with him, I would definitely not recommend him to PGR (Attorney General’s Office), but he would leave with a ready-made story, as they did during some Lava Jato depositions, they wrote the deposition and called the guy to sign.” According to Bolsonaro, the audience had been requested shortly before the president indicated the name of Augusto Aras for the position of attorney general of the Republic. “And what was he going to say: that I would have made him an unseemly proposal, to save some relative. As he didn’t accept, Deltan Dallagnol would accuse me of what? A partial.”

The clashes between Bolsonaro, Moro and Dallagnol grew after Moro joined Somos and launched the book Against the Corruption System. In it, the former judge, who was Justice Minister of Bolsonaro, wrote: “I heard some rumors that Planalto had been previously consulted on the review of the 2nd instance sentence by the STF and that he would not have objected to the change. The fact is that, in the political reading of the Planalto – and I heard this inside – the release of former president Lula favored Bolsonaro as it fueled the polarization for the 2022 elections.” Commenting on the passage, Bolsonaro said that Moro, on entering politics, had learned to lie very quickly.

In the same video, Bolsonaro released content from the conservative influencer Kim Paim and stated that his followers ‘have to watch and pass on’ ahead. In shared content, youtuber takes up the idea that Moro was partial when a judge at Lava Jato by showing that even the senator Alvaro Dias (Podemos-PR), at the time affiliated with the PSDB, being quoted in statements by Operation Lava Jato, no investigation was opened to investigate the senator. Currently, Alvaro Dias is considered the patron of Moro no Podemos. In the video, the youtuber calls Dallagnol a Lulista and says that Moro has joined monthly payments.

Deltan Dallagnol joined Podemos last Friday, 10, and intends to run for the position of federal deputy. During a speech at the event, the former Lava Jato prosecutor rescued what he takes as advances by Lava Jato and criticized the measures taken by Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Dallagnol’s affiliation is part of Podemos’s effort to create a “Car Wash bench” with former members of the Judiciary and the Public Ministry. In addition to Deltan and Moro, the former attorney general of the Republic Rodrigo Janot must also join the legend. / COLLABORATED MARCELO GODOY