Bolsonaro attacks Deltan in new initiative to undermine Moro’s pre-candidacy – Politics

BRASLIA, DF – President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made, in a video released this Sunday (12), attacks on the ex-coordinator of the Lava Jato operation task force Deltan Dallagnol, newly affiliated to Somos, the same party through which the former judge Sergio Moro to run for President in 2022.

Bolsonaro said that he rejected a hearing with the then prosecutor in 2019, at the time of discussion about the nomination for attorney general of the Republic, for fear of “leaving a ready-made story” of the meeting.

“If I had an audience with him, I certainly wouldn’t recommend the PGR. But a ready-made story would come out. As they did on the occasion of some testimonies at the Lava Jato”, said Bolsonaro.

“Wrote the statement, called the guy to sign. And what would he say? That I would have made an indecorous proposal for him. Save a friend, relative,” he said, in a provocation that spills over to Moro and the former magistrate’s performance.

Deltan, who should be a candidate for federal deputy for Paran, denied, on a social network, that he had made or accepted a meeting invitation.

Bolsonaro referred in the video to an episode related to the prosecutors’ dialogues on the Telegram application, which was revealed this year after the defense of former president Lula (PT) having access to the messages.

In the 2016 dialogue, Deltan talks to a colleague about the attitude of a PF delegate: “She understood that it was our request and drew up a statement as if she had heard the guy, with a clerk and all, when she heard nothing… “.

The president’s accusations come two days after Deltan joined Somos, in a ceremony with the presence of Moro, former judge in charge of the Lava Jato lawsuits and former justice minister in the Bolsonaro administration.

Bolsonaro and Moro compete for part of the right-wing electorate in the race for the Planalto in 2022. The president has increased attacks on his former ally.

In the last two weeks, he said that the opponent has been campaigning for president “on the basis of lies”, as well as playing “a clown role”. He also accused Moro of being against guns and not even knowing how to root for a football team.

As a prosecutor, Deltan worked at Lava Jato from 2014 to 2020. In November, he resigned from the Federal Public Ministry saying he intended to continue working against corruption in another way.

In a video published this Sunday to deny a request for a meeting with Bolsonaro, the former prosecutor made a political speech and said he was contacted by interlocutors at Palcio do Planalto for a meeting in 2019.

“But I refused, just as I refused the invitation to go to the Jaburu Palace to meet the then president [Michel] Fear in 2016,” he said. According to him, the meetings would raise questions about the work of Lava Jato.

On Bolsonaro’s accusation concerning the them, he stated that “all the collaboration agreements were negotiated with the defenses and the facts and evidence were spontaneously brought by the collaborators”.

Deltan also stated that he left the Public Ministry after the “political world” ended the Lava Jato and overturned the convictions. So, he reported, he decided to go into politics.

As part of the former prosecutor, on Friday (10), Moro attacked Bolsonaro and the PT. “Our group that we can be proud of. We are not the monthly group, petrol, crackers”, he said.

Moro resigned from the Ministry of Justice in April 2020 and left the government accusing Bolsonaro of trying to interfere with the Federal Police. He joined Podemos in November with the intention of playing for the Palcio do Planalto.

On the last day, the president also complained that he “gave morale” to Moro when the then minister was criticized for revealing private messages he exchanged with prosecutors. The dialogues were obtained by The Intercept Brasil website and published by other media outlets, such as Folha de S.Paulo.

Judge of Lava Jato, Moro left the magistracy to be an assistant to Bolsonaro, with whom he ended up falling out.

This year, Moro suffered a severe defeat in the STF (Supreme Federal Court), which considered him partial in the time he served as federal judge against Lula. Sentences of the triplex and site of Atibaia cases were annulled.

Different points raised by Lula’s defense led to Moro’s declaration of partiality, such as coercive conduct without prior summons to the hearing, telephone interceptions of the former president, family members and lawyers before adopting other investigative measures and the release of wiretaps.

Moro’s inauguration as minister of Bolsonaro also mattered, as did the dialogues between members of Lava Jato, which exposed the proximity between Moro and Lava Jato prosecutors.

In short, in contact with the prosecutors, Moro indicated a witness who could collaborate to investigate Lula, guided the inclusion of evidence against a complaint that had already been offered by the Federal Public Ministry, suggested changing the order of phases of the Lava operation Jato and anticipated at least one court decision.

Moro has always repeated that he does not recognize the authenticity of the messages, but that, if true, they do not contain illegalities.

A report by Folha de S.Paulo this weekend showed that Bolsonaro showed recent signs of behavior that he seemed to have left behind: explosive reactions.

Irritated, he spoke publicly, complained about Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and raised the tone against the STF. Palcio do Planalto assistants say that the president feels pressured.

The raptures, they say, reflect annoyance with recent court decisions that have reached the government, the discussion about the vaccination passport against Covid and Moro’s advance in the articulations for the 2022 presidential campaign.

However, the interlocutors have not yet shown concern with the possibility of a return to the attacks that generated an institutional crisis between the Powers, with a peak in coup-based acts on the September 7th holiday.

They classify these moments as the president’s outbursts. They say that as much as Bolsonaro has contained outbursts in recent months, he cannot change his ways.

Among the episodes that caused the president’s anger is the order by Alexandre de Moraes, STF minister, to investigate the president’s conduct due to a false association between vaccination against Covid-19 and the risk of contracting the AIDS virus.