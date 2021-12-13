Bolsonaro compares the effects of the rain catastrophe in Bahia to that of social isolation

posted on 12/12/2021 4:20 PM



(credit: Disclosure/SECOM)

President Jair Bolsonaro has once again criticized the policy of social isolation and lockdown adopted by several governors during the most critical moments of last year’s covid-19 pandemic. During a press conference in Porto Seguro (BA), after flying over areas hit by heavy rains in southern Bahia, Bolsonaro was asked how the federal government can help families recover after the catastrophe that hit the region and took the opportunity to remember the effects of the closing of the economy.

“We had a catastrophe last year, when many governors, people from Bahia, closed all trade and forced the people to stay at home. The people, largely informal, condemned to starvation at home,” he said . Then he recalled that the federal government helped everyone with emergency aid. “The government is sensitive to these problems, it asks everyone to collaborate to overcome this problem and also that we do not destroy the economy in the name of anything, although we respect and understand the seriousness that this virus has brought to Brazil “, completed.

The president and a delegation of ministers visited the region hit by the rains in Bahia this Sunday morning and announced that the authorization for the release of installments of the Guarantee Fund and Time of Service (FGTS) to municipalities in the north of Minas Gerais and the south of Bahia, which are in a state of emergency. Bolsonaro informed that the installments will be available in a maximum of five days, with values ​​of up to R$ 6,200.

The federal government also announced the release of R$5.8 million to support municipalities affected by floods in Bahia. The amount will be allocated to seven municipalities in Bahia: Eunápolis (R$ 2.197 million), Itamaraju (R$ 1.862 million), Jucuruçu (R$ 543.725 thousand), Ibicuí (R$ 433.954 thousand), Ruy Barbosa (R$ 260.160 thousand), Maragogipe (R$503.885 thousand) and Itaberaba (R$51.4 thousand).