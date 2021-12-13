Bolsonaro eats pastel with tubaína at Mercadão in Campo Grande – Politics

Politics

Bad weather made the President of the Republic change the schedule and land in the Capital

By Gabriela Couto | 12/13/2021 10:36 am

Presidente Jair Bolsonaro eating pastel and drinking tubaína in the Mercadão. (Photo: Reproduction)

Unusual as it is. President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL) arrived in Campo Grande this morning (13) and went to the Municipal Mercadão to eat pastel and drink tubaína with state deputy Carlos Alberto David (no party), Colonel David.

There, a crowd of supporters gathered to try to register the moment with the president. He attended the supporters and took several selfies with the workers and clients of the place.

The president was on his way to Bonito (MS), where he would take a helicopter to Carmelo Peralta (PY), on the border with Brazil, in the city of Porto Murtinho, where the foundation stone for the Bioceance Route bridge over the Paraguay River is scheduled to be laid . But weather conditions prevented the trip from continuing.

Bolsonaro went to the lottery to do a “fezinha” and bet on Mega Sena. All images were registered by the state deputy and are on the congressman’s social networks. The president complied with the cashier’s request and spoke to a relative by video call. Check it out below: