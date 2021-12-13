Bolsonaro may be barred from entering the STF

After a truce since Sete de Setembro, relations between President Bolsonaro and the STF are back to steam. The presidency of the Supreme Court has already sent notice to the Planalto Palace that all guests for the inauguration ceremony of the new Minister of the Court, André Mendonça, next Thursday, at 4 pm, without exception, including the President of the Republic, must present a certificate. of vaccination, with two doses, or they must perform the antiCovid test before entering the institution’s headquarters. The STF ceremony made it clear to the president that guests who do not prove to be exempt from Covid will not be able to attend the ceremony.

As the president has reportedly not been vaccinated, he will have to undergo a PCR test before heading to the headquarters of the Supreme Court, which is a few steps from the Palácio do Planalto. The STF is even thinking of making a team of doctors available at the entrance of its headquarters to carry out rapid tests to allow those who are unaware of the last minute to obtain the clinical result that they are not contaminated. And, only then, will they be able to enter. It is obvious that Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle, André Mendonça’s godmother, will want to take over the new minister. Michelle was already vaccinated when she was in New York recently and will have no problems, but the president may be passing a fair skirt at the door of the Supreme.

Passport

This happens amidst the controversy over the vaccine passport. The temperature was already high with the decision of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF, on Saturday, determining the mandatory use of a passport for the vaccine against Covid-19 for all travelers traveling to Brazil from abroad. Bolsonaro and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, were against. The minister even said, like the president’s parrot, that it was “better to die than to lose the freedom” to come and go, to explain why he defended only the need to ask tourists to stay in quarantine for five days and not require a passport , recommended by infectologists and common sense authorities.

Now, with Barroso’s correct decision to make the passport mandatory throughout the country, in response to an appeal from the Sustainability Network, the Ministry of Health has ended up issuing an ordinance imposing the passport. With Barroso’s decision, which had the support of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and governors such as João Doria, from São Paulo, Bolsonaro raised the tone again against the STF and its more combative ministers, such as Barroso and Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered an inquiry to investigate a possible crime, in the president’s speech in which he said that people vaccinated are more likely to get HIV.

The president was irate with the STF and with the director-president of Anvisa, the doctor and admiral Antônio Barra Torres, defenders of the passport. As Bolsonaro cannot dismiss the president of Anvisa, who has a mandate until 2024 and was once his ally, the president now wants minister Queiroga to be more politically aggressive and play hardball with the head of the agency. The captain thinks that Queiroga is taking it too easy and that he is not as incisive as he would like him to be. The minister has never fought with more emphasis on the vaccine passport, which the government now has to swallow dry.

Shots against the STF

In the live that Bolsonaro did last Thursday, 9, starting the new attacks of the STF, he returned to heavy lifting against the magistrates. “Either we all impose limits on ourselves or there may be a crisis in Brazil. Despite the fact that the mainstream media accuses me of provoking, attacking, there is no aggression from me. I’m taking seven shots of 62 (calibre), when I take a shot of 62, I’m teasing,” said the president, whose live content was replayed to his millions of followers on social media.

The aggressions resumed by Bolsonaro had come to a halt after Sete de Setembro when he cursed minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, at events on Avenida Paulista and Praça dos Três Poderees, in Brasília. The climate could lead to a rupture between the Powers. It required the intervention of former president Michel Temer, who developed a pacification operation, prompting Bolsonaro to stop his attacks on the magistrates.

The president even called Alexandre de Moraes to apologize. Everything was calm, until now, when the agent resumed the attacks, after the minister asked for the opening of the inquiry to investigate the captain’s speech relating Covid’s vaccine to HIV, which is clearly fake news and this can be an act criminal. The PGR and PF are investigating whether or not it is, but Bolsonaro became angry again, again threatening the institutions. The weather, by the way, is going to catch fire again. After all, we are entering an election year, in which the captain must do everything to try to be re-elected, but it is good to remember that Minister Alexandre will be the president of the TSE from September and he is not one to be intimidated by the bravado of the captain.

