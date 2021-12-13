Bolsonaro says he was approached by Deltan amidst the PGR’s choice: ‘A finished story was going to come out’





The president Jair Bolsonaro published a video on social media, this Sunday 12, with criticism of the former chief prosecutor of Lava Jato Deltan Dallagnol, newly affiliated to Podemos.

Bolsonaro says in the recording that he rejected an audience with Deltan in 2019, amid discussions over who would be nominated for the position of attorney general of the Republic. The chosen one was Augusto Aras.

“If I had an audience with him, I would definitely not recommend him to the PGR. But a finished story would come out. As they did during some testimonies at the Lava Jato”, said Bolsonaro. “Wrote the statement, called the guy to sign. And what was I going to say? That I would have made him an unseemly proposition. Save a friend, relative.”

Dallagnol officially joined Somos on Friday the 10th, in a luxury hotel in Curitiba (PR). as showed capital letter, a good part of the audience present at the event was there to hear the pre-candidate for the presidency Sergio Moro.

Not even the highest ranking politicians of Podemos who made up the table highlighted the arrival of golden boy from Lava Jato to the initials. In all speeches, the prologue of statements was one of reverence for Moro. Only then did the thanks or welcome to the new member come.