Bolsonaro uses flooding of cities in BA to attack lockdown against COVID – Nacional

(photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) used this Sunday (12/12) the floods that occurred in southern Bahia to attack the restrictions on movement decreed by governors in combating the transmission of the new coronavirus.

According to the Civil Defense and Protection Superintendence of Bahia, there were 5 deaths and 175 injuries as a result of the floods. The floods affected nearly 70,000 people and left 6,472 homeless and 3,744 homeless.

Asked how the federal government would help families who lost their homes and businesses, the president took the opportunity to compare the tragedy with the economic effects caused by the restrictive measures. “We also had a catastrophe last year, when many governors, and people from Bahia, closed all trade and forced the people to stay at home. People, largely informal (workers), condemned to starvation,” he said he, in an interview in Porto Seguro (BA), where he disembarked after flying over the affected region.

“The government is sensitive to this problem. We ask for everyone’s collaboration to overcome this problem and we also don’t destroy the economy in the name of anything. Although we respect and understand the seriousness that this virus has brought to Brazil” , said the president.

Minister Rogrio Marinho (Regional Development) was responsible for detailing the actions to support the municipalities. The federal government has already released R$5.8 million to six affected cities and is awaiting the work plan for another 24 to transfer the emergency resource.

Asked who was responsible for the floods, the president did not name the culprits. “These natural phenomena unfortunately happen. As a matter of responsibility, we don’t really know who it’s up to. The federal government has been doing its job since the beginning and giving satisfaction. It’s not a case of appointing those responsible for this or that,” he said.

Bolsonaro’s statement against the restrictive measures came shortly after Minister João Roma (Citizenship) asked that tragedy not be used as a means of political dispute. “This is not the time for political and ideological dispute.”

Roma himself, however, later stated that the Union was not approached by the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), to act. The minister has been singled out as a possible candidate for the Pocketnist base in the state.

“Right now in Itamaraju, you [Bolsonaro] He heard from the mayor’s mouth the difficulty of the state agencies’ cooperation in humanitarian actions. Aes we are doing without looking at whom. What fits at this moment is not a political or ideological dispute,” said the minister.

In addition to the flyover, Bolsonaro paraded in a pickup truck through Itamaraju, one of the affected cities, and broadcast the tour on his social network. Supporters greeted the president at the entrance. Rui Costa’s press office said he would not comment on the criticisms.

The governor also flew over the region alongside senator Jaques Wagner and the state secretary of infrastructure, Marcus Cavalcanti. “From now on, we will, progressively, with the reduction of water, begin to recover cities and rebuild many houses for those who have lost their homes. We will act to minimize the damage caused. Tomorrow. [segunda]Yes, we are going to hold a large meeting with state agencies and secretariats to deliberate on new actions”, said the governor in Itamaraju.

The federal government recognized the state of emergency in 17 cities in Bahia and 32 in Minas Gerais. The heavy rains that hit mainly the southern region of Bahia since Tuesday night (7). The storm was caused by a subtropical cyclone that formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Rescue teams working at the site mention the difficulty of accessing more remote regions, due to the destruction of passages and highways, in addition to flooding.