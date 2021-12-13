Bolsonaro uses floods in Bahia to attack social distancing against Covid





The president Jair Bolsonaro used the drama caused by the floods in southern Bahia to, once again, attack the measures of social distancing adopted by mayors and governors to contain Covid-19.

In Porto Seguro (BA), where he traveled this Sunday, the former captain was asked how the government would help families who lost their homes and businesses. He then decided to resort to one of his favorite expedients.

“We also had a catastrophe last year, when many governors – and people from Bahia – closed all trade and forced the people to stay at home. people, largely [trabalhadores] informal, condemned to starvation,” he said in an interview. He also said that the government “is sensitive to this problem”.

“We are asking everyone to collaborate so that this problem can be overcome, and let us not destroy the economy in the name of anything else either. Although we respect and understand the seriousness that this virus has brought to Brazil.”

The Ministry of Regional Development announced the release of 5.8 million reais for municipalities affected by heavy rains in southern Bahia. The amount will reach the cities of Eunápolis, Itamarajuru, Jucuruçu, Ibicuí, Ruy Barbosa, Itaberaba and Maragogipe.

According to a statement from the Fire Department of Bahia, the storms have already affected nearly 70,000 people and left around 3,700 homeless. There are 20 cities in an emergency situation and 7 under evaluation, according to the corporation. A survey by the Civil Defense and Protection Superintendence of Bahia, however, lists 30 municipalities in emergency situations.