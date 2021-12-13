The Reclame Aqui Award was created 10 years ago, with the intention of rewarding companies that most respect the consumer, valuing service and providing a positive experience. During this time, the award recognized over 1,000 brands, with a record attendance record last year. And in 2021, Bom Pra Crédito won the special category of the Reclame Aqui Award. To learn more, check out below.

Bom Pra Crédito wins special category of the Reclame Aqui 2021 Award

Thus, due to the arrival of the pandemic, the Reclame Aqui award had some changes. As a result, the two strictest award rules – Cutoff Score and Limit of 10 Companies per Category – were revised and, therefore, new companies were nominated, leaving the dispute more closed.

In the case of Bom Pra Crédito, the company won first place in the CEO RA 1000 category, for Ricardo Kalichsztein. The award goes to the CEO who has shown the greatest engagement with their service team. In second place. company Madesa, with Pedro Cini, and Via Varejo, with Roberto Fulcherberguer, in third.

Finally, regarding the Online Loan category, in the Special Awards section, Bom Pra Crédito won third place. Only behind the Creditas (1st place) and FinanZero (2nd place) brands. This year, there were a total of 10,813,489 votes. To check out all the winners, go to the Claim Here award page.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Ricardo Kalichsztein, CEO of Bom Pra Crédito (publicity)