‘Bora, vida’· TV News

On the farm for the first time in A Fazenda 13, Dynho Alves asked MC Mirella to organize the mutirões of votes for him to advance to the final of the rural reality show. The dancer, however, still doesn’t know that the funk girl has filed for divorce. “Boa, life!” he asked.

“Mirella, fix everything for tomorrow, tomorrow is no sleep until Tuesday,” he said. Dynho is in the special field against Sthefane Matos, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes.

Afterwards, the dancer also regretted the fact that he was in the same field as the Bahian woman. “We’ll go down together, Teté. I never imagined, I never thought, my friend… All right, let’s go,” he said. “I never thought, my friend”, also lamented the digital influencer.

The singer, on the other hand, laughed at the composition of the berlin. “Genius this farm!”, she wrote on social networks. The ex-Fazenda decided to ask for a divorce after observing the constant exchanges of caresses between Dynho and Sthe, who also entered committed and will leave single.

Voting for the hot seat will be opened during the live program this Monday (13), after the definition of the other farm between MC Gui, Arcrebiano de Araújo, Marina Ferrari and Aline Mineiro. Two pawns will be eliminated in each of the gardens formed.

