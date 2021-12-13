Botafogo dreams of Elkeson for 2022 and has initial conversations with the striker’s staff, free on the market

THE Botafogo has the first big target set to try to strengthen the team in the 2022 season: Elkeson, who recently left Guangzhou Evergrande, in China, is the “dream of consumption” of the board of alvinegra. The reciprocal seems to be true: player and staff also see a possible return to Alvinegro with good eyes.

Elkeson was officially dropped from the Chinese team during the past week. With the end of external investment, Guangzhou Evergrande dismissed the most valued players – among them the Brazilian, who became naturalized to play for the Asian team.

Free on the market, Alvinegro made an initial contact with the attacker. Internally, Glorioso understands that it is important to have a name “of impact” for the return to Serie A, but that it cannot be something just focused on marketing actions. With Elkeson, the club would combine business with pleasure.

The striker’s side is also in favor of a possible hit for the Rio de Janeiro club, whose he played in 2011 and 2012, before moving to China. The player’s staff has initial conversations with Botafogo and talks about the possible transfer situation.

With financial problems, Alvinegro is far from being able to make large investments. The affection that Elkeson has for Botafogo and Rio de Janeiro could be something favorable to a happy ending for Glorioso. Who explains it is Antônio Terceiro, the player’s manager.

– I think so (would decrease the salary). Elkeson’s son lives in Rio de Janeiro. He has an apartment in Rio too. I think he would be very interested in living in Rio and has a lot of affection for Botafogo – he said, to THROW!.

The player’s staff sought out Botafogo looking for a possible return, but General Severiano’s club is not the only club in the game. Teams from Brazil and abroad also show interest in Elkeson. So far, no team has situations at an advanced stage to hire the athlete.

Elkeson had 11 goals and two assists in 13 games played last season in the Chinese Superleague.