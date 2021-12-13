Bottas wears blue in farewell to Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi GP

Valtteri Bottas in blue jumpsuit in Mercedes’ traditional year-end photo (Photo: Mercedes)

F1 IN ABU DHABI, CLASSIFICATION: VERSTAPPEN POLE, HAMILTON 2° | Briefing

After five seasons, ten wins and 20 poles, Valtteri Bottas is leaving Mercedes. The 32-year-old Finn says goodbye to the seven-time world champion team this Sunday (12) and will leave for Alfa Romeo as of next Tuesday to carry out tire tests at Yas Marina.

In the morning, the team led by Toto Wolff released some surprises reserved for Bottas’ last race. Among them, the blue jumpsuit that Valtteri will be wearing for the last time for Mercedes. The color also refers to your country’s flag.

Valtteri Bottas says goodbye to Mercedes this Sunday. And in blue overalls (Photo: Mercedes)

FORMULA 1 2021 DECISION

# Hamilton leaves irregular start behind and seeks octa after historic recovery

# Verstappen tries title in near perfect year with more wins and tough game

# Mercedes and Red Bull show claws and create an irreversible military climate in F1 2021

# Swap: How did Hamilton and Verstappen take turns so much in F1’s lead?

# Verstappen vs Hamilton: five bullshit that defined the roadmap for the 2021 F1 season

# Constructors’ World Cup, top-5 and farewells: what is also up for grabs in Abu Dhabi?

# Fights from the past: every time Formula 1 was decided in accidents

Mercedes chose to give up Bottas’ services to make way for George Russell in the starting lineup from 2022. Even so, the weekend in Abu Dhabi was marked by expressions of affection for the Finn. In addition to the special jumpsuit, Valtteri found the entire team masked for a group photo this Sunday morning.

Brackley’s factory also sent Alfa Romeo a box of Bottas care items. The basket contained items such as porridge, beard survival kit, chocolate, TikTok manual, a book on the Finnish lifestyle, hot sauce and a flag of Finland.

The decisive and final race of this unpredictable 2021 Formula 1 season is scheduled to start on Sunday, at 10 am (GMT-3), with live broadcast of the Band on open TV and the F1 TV Pro streaming service. BIG PRIZE follows the definition of the great Formula 1 champion LIVE and in REAL TIME.

F1 launches campaign to advocate and encourage vaccination against Covid-19 (Video: F1)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.