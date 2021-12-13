Branco Mello, from Tits, is discharged after more than a month in hospital

(photo: Reproduction) After more than a month in hospital for the treatment of a recurrent cancer, the singer and bassist for Tits, Branco Mello, 59, was discharged from hospital last Saturday (11/12). The musician underwent hypopharyngeal surgery in November.

“Hello friends! After 32 days in the hospital, we are finally at home to continue the recovery from my surgery! I always read all the messages and I am very happy with the crowd and every word of you! Thank you very, very much!” the musician on his Instagram profile.

Mello was hospitalized in So Paulo after discovering a tumor in the hypopharynx (entry region to the esophagus) at an early stage. In a note released by the Tits profile, the band explained that the disease, a recurrence of a cancer treated in 2018, was detected during a routine exam.

Away from the shows to treat the tumor, the musician underwent another surgery. At the end of the month, Mello received a visit from his friend and bandmate Srgio Britto. A photo of the meeting was shared by the patient on their social networks.

During the entire treatment, Branco Mello has been replaced by bassist Caio Ges Neves, invited to perform with the Tits until the musician returns to the stage.