Brawn and Symonds decide to leave F1 in 2022 after new rules

Formula 1 will enter a revolution in 2022 because of the new set of rules and new cars, initially scheduled to debut in 2021 and later postponed by a year because of the new coronavirus pandemic. Two of the main responsible for formulating the new rules are leaving: Ross Brawn, who is sporting director, and Pat Symonds, technical director, decided to leave their positions next year.

The information is from the British magazine Autosport, which had access to a document from F1 with explanations for the coming year and cites the information. In the document, F1 says there is an “expectation” that Brawn will step down, but there is no set date. The magazine treats the end of next year as the chosen date.

Ross Brawn is 67 years old and has been the top name in F1 sports since 2017, when Liberty Media took control of the category and promised a triad to head the championship: Brawn in sports, Chase Carey as chief executive and Sean Bratches in the commercial. At that time, Brawn was retired since leaving Mercedes at the end of 2013. As technical director, he had a historic career in F1 for his role in the Michael Schumacher titles for Benetton and Ferrari.

Pat Symonds (right) in conversation with Rob Smedley in Williams’s 2015 days (Photo: WIlliams)

Soon after being signed, Brawn went after Symonds, who was out of F1, to take over the technical part of the sports area. The two worked – and were champions – together during the Benetton era. Symonds is 68 years old and managed to find his way back to F1 from 2013 onwards by Marussia and Williams, after a forced departure due to his participation in the ‘Singapuragate’ scandal in 2008. At the time, he was the technical director of Renault and, alongside chef Flavio Briatore, he took part in the decision-making process for the deliberate crash of Nelsinho Piquet to favor Fernando Alonso, another team driver. He is expected to leave office at the 2022 European summer recess.

The team of engineers working under Symonds will join the technical area of ​​the FIA, under the baton of director Nikolas Tombazis. It is also a decision made with the head on clarifying the separation between who defines and seals the rules book, the FIA, of the organization that promotes the sport, F1. This separation is a requirement of the European Union, and while there is no legal complaint about Symonds’ participation in shaping the new rules and cars, the magazine claims it is something expressed by some teams directly to the FIA.

F1 is the director of vehicle performance, Craig Wilson, the F1 employee most involved in the construction of new circuits. Those leaving F1 on their way to the FIA ​​will also leave the F1 offices in London, now main, and move to the former offices of Biggin Hill.

