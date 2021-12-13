Brazil failed to diagnose 17,200 cases of skin cancer in 2020 – Anna Marina

December Orange Campaign alerts the population to the need for preventive exams

(photo: Fernando Brazo/publication) Data collected by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD) point to a worrying reality for efforts to prevent and fight skin cancer. In Minas Gerais, during 2020, the most critical moment of the pandemic, 1,708 fewer diagnoses were made compared to 2019. This means that the absolute number of cases was 22% lower than that recorded in the period prior to the advance of the new coronavirus.

National analysis indicates that, in general, the services to combat and prevent the disease were compromised. Over 2020, it is estimated that 17,227 diagnoses were no longer carried out in the country, which means a drop of 24.7% compared to 2019.

Generally speaking, this means that thousands of people with skin cancer must start treatment late. Or worse: the disease has not even been discovered by doctors, which has a direct impact on the chances of recovery and cure.

From January to June of this year, there was a gradual resumption of the volume of assistance, however the numbers are still lower than those recorded in the pre-pandemic stage.

The release of these data coincides with the beginning of the December Orange campaign, organized by the SBD, with the objective of making the population aware of the risks of skin cancer. In addition to encouraging the adoption of day-to-day photoprotection habits, the initiative advises people to look for a dermatologist if suspicious signs or symptoms appear.

The decline in the number of diagnoses in 2020 is related to COVID-19, experts believe. Due to the fear of contamination by the coronavirus in outpatient or hospital environments, thousands of people postponed exams and consultations. In addition, health services reoriented their respective agendas, restricting patient access or even limiting care to cases of COVID-19.

According to figures analyzed by SBD, with the consultancy of 360 CI, in 2020, 52,527 diagnoses were made for malignant melanoma of the skin and other malignant skin neoplasms across the country. This number is 24.7% lower than the 69,754 notified in 2019.

The worst rates were observed in April and May of last year, immediately after the decree of public calamity in the country, with a drop of 51.7% and 57%, respectively, in terms of detection.

The most affected age group is that over 60 years old. Official information indicates that in these groups the deficit reached 11,906 absolute cases in the comparison between 2020 and 2019.

The states with the greatest reduction in the number of notifications for the diagnosis of the disease were So Paulo (less than 4,115), Paran (less than 2,838) and Rio Grande do Sul (less than 2,395). In percentage terms, the highlights are Piau, with a drop of 46%, Mato Grosso, with 43%, and Mato Grosso do Sul, with 42%.

On the other hand, there was an increase in diagnoses in eight states, with significant numbers in Amazonas, Rondnia and Sergipe.

The SBD emphasizes that the numbers may not express the epidemiological reality in Brazil, especially in the North and Northeast regions, due to problems with updating the databases, which suggests a situation of underreporting.

In 2021, data and indices have not yet surpassed the previous pandemic, taking into account, above all, records for the months of April, May and July. However, compared to what was done in 2019, these numbers are still 24% lower in global terms.