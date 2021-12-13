Brazil has 82 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours; 9 states and the DF do not update data on deaths | Coronavirus

Without data from nine states and the Federal District, Brazil registered this Sunday (12) 82 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 616,941 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 181 . Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -20% and points out the trend of fall.

The moving average of deaths completed nine days below 200.

The numbers are in a new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Sunday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

A hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s website, in the application and on the ConnectSUS page – platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – in the early hours of this Friday, indirectly affected the dissemination of cases and deaths in SP, RO, RR, RS, MS, TO, GO, RN and PB

THE DF it has not carried out updates on cases and deaths on weekends.

This Sunday, the Ministry of Health informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Sunday (5): 194

Monday (6): 194

Tuesday (7): 188

Wednesday (8): 183

Thursday (9): 183

Friday (10): 183

Saturday (11): 179

Sunday (12): 181

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

seven states had no record of deaths in the last 24 hours: B.C, AP, AM, ES, MT, IF and PI

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,187,349 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 1,686 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 6,679 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of –27% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, indicating fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst moment, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 616,941

616,941 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 82

82 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 181 (variation in 14 days: -27%)

181 (variation in 14 days: -27%) Total confirmed cases: 22,187,349

22,187,349 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 1686

1686 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 6,679 (variation in 14 days: -20%)

Going up (3 states): MG, CE and SE

MG, CE and SE In stability (5 states): MT, PA, MA, PE, PI

MT, PA, MA, PE, PI Falling (9 states): PR, SC, ES, RJ, AC, AM, AP, AL and BA

PR, SC, ES, RJ, AC, AM, AP, AL and BA Did not inform (9 states and the DF): DF, GO, MS, PB, RN, RO, RR, RS, SP and TO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Sunday show that 139,339,569 people took the second dose or single dose of vaccines and, thus, are fully immunized. This number represents 65.32% of the population.

The booster dose was applied to 20,469,025 people.

A total of 159,839,190 (74.93% of the population) took at least the first dose of vaccines.

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses together, there are 319,647,784 doses applied since the beginning of vaccination.

See the situation in the states

PR: -38%

RS: Not updated this Sunday

SC: -19%

ES: -46%

MG: +31%

RJ: -19%

SP: Not updated this Sunday

DF: Not updated this Sunday

GO: Not updated this Sunday

MS: Not updated this Sunday

MT: -6%

AC: -100%

AM: -71%

AP: -50%

PA: +10%

RO: Not updated this Sunday

RR: Not updated this Sunday

TO: Not updated this Sunday

AL: -21%

BA: -16%

EC: +96%

MA: 0%

PB: Not updated this Sunday

PE: -11%

PI: +5%

RN: Not updated this Sunday

SE: +33%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

