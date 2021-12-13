Brazilian couple customizes PS5 God of War style; see images

Despite being a popular console, the PlayStation 5 is not an example of beauty and many people made fun of the device’s design, even comparing it to an air conditioner. Fortunately, two Brazilians created a beautiful and customized version of the PS5 with elements from the last game in the franchise God of War, released in 2018.

Anderson and Débora are responsible for creating several customized versions of the PlayStation 5 and, in addition to the version of God of War, it also has models of Red Dead Redemption II, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Last of Us Part II, among other games and consoles.

fan to fan style

They are responsible for the profile “fan2fan.br” on Instagram and Reddit, and describe themselves as “two Brazilian artists in love with video games”. Apparently they sell the highest quality creations, but there are no details on price or delivery.

The custom side plate became so popular that it was advertised on international websitesSource: fan2fanbr

In a message posted on Instagram, they stated that they should open, in 2022, the pre-sale of the sideplate based on Red Redemption II. The artists also develop other pieces, such as a franchise-style support for DualSense God of War.

While the couple “fan2fan.br” customize the PS5 side boards inspired by games, several companies already manufacture boards and skins to change the design of the console.