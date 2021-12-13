Brazilian scientist discovers ‘by chance’ the biggest comet ever seen

Discovering a new star usually takes effort, research and a lot of patience. However, for the Brazilian cosmologist Pedro Bernardinelli find a comet it was pure luck. In April of this year, the specialist ended up making his discovery on a table full of documents with data from various objects spread across the cosmos.

Brazilian cosmologist Pedro Bernardinelli discovered the largest comet ever known to mankind. (Source: Personal Archive)

The cosmologist’s luck did not stop there: in addition to finding the comet in the midst of so much disorganized data, he came across the biggest ever seen by mankind!

lucky help

Bernardinelli, who currently holds a research position at the University of Pennsylvania, participates in the Dark Energy Survey project, initiative that brings together several university students from eight countries, including Brazil. The purpose of the program is to investigate the distribution of galaxies in the Universe.

In 2031, the comet should reach the point closest to the Sun. (Source: Dark Energy Survey/ BBC/ Reproduction)

Bernardinelli focused his studies on the search for objects in the Solar System located after the planet Neptune. However, the young man and his advisor, Gary Bernstein, ended up encountering a comet after analyzing thousands of images.

However, the discovery isn’t exactly new. The star had already been registered in 2014. However, it was only now that it was possible to identify him with certainty and know what he is about. In an interview with the magazine Era, Pedro says that research close to Neptune was focused on finding objects that orbit the Sun beyond the planet. Since they can provide important information that helps in understanding how the Solar System formed.

He points out that he wasn’t looking for comets, so he was surprised by the novelty, especially since projects aimed at locating these stars have very different strategies, analyzes and procedures from those used by him and his advisor.

Risk to Earth

At first, it was thought that the UN271 it was just another dwarf planet, but with the new data, it became evident that it really is a comet. In fact, in honor of the Brazilian, the star was named with his last name: Bernardinelli-Bernstein.

The Bernardinelli-Bernstein comet is 150 km in diameter. (Source: NOIRLAB/NSF/AURA/J. DA SILVA/ BBC/ Reproduction)

According to research done so far, the comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is the same age as the Earth, that is, 4.5 billion years. Its diameter is 150 km. By way of curiosity and comparison, the asteroid that ended the age of dinosaurs was somewhere around 10 km in diameter. And then comes the classic question: “Are you going to hit the Earth?” Pedro even finds the repercussions about this comet coming towards Earth funny. This is because most people do not have clear notions about scales and distances in the Universe.

He says that even though the comet has a route towards us, we needn’t be worried. Currently, it is located at a distance from the Sun similar to that of Uranus. And only in 2031 will it reach the point of closest proximity to the Sun, when it will be on a route close to the orbit of the planet Saturn. Translated into numbers, at a distance of 1.5 billion kilometers from our star, that is, it will be very far from Earth.

While there is an astronomical certainty that the Earth will be hit by something sometime in the future, we don’t need to worry for now. Most comets and asteroids in the Solar System do not signal any danger. However, for every thousand of these objects, there is one that ends up crossing our planet’s orbit, suggesting the possibility of an impact sometime in the future.