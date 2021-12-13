Brazilian’s cheating helped Hamilton’s title

The same Nelsinho Piquet, who yesterday (12) went to social media to provoke Lewis Hamilton and celebrate the Formula 1 world title of his brother-in-law Max Verstappen, gave indirect help to the English driver’s first title, now at Mercedes. And it was with a cheat.

The episode took place in 2008, negatively marked Nelsinho’s career in motorsport and was named “Singapuragate”. At the time, the Brazilian driver was in Renault and, on the 15th lap of the Singapore GP, he purposely crashed the car to force the safety car in and benefit his teammate, Fernando Alonso.

Flavio Briatore, between Nelsinho Piquet and Fernando Alonso, in the days of Renault Image: Renault

The cheating surfaced the following year, and investigations revealed that there had been a set-up designed by Flavio Briatore, then head of Renault, and Pat Symonds, director of engineering for the French team.

Nelsinho threw the case on the fan for the direction of the International Automobile Federation (Fia) as soon as he faced the resignation of Renault, in 2009.

The situation impacted the life of Lewis Hamilton because who led the race when Nelsinho threw the car into the wall was Felipe Massa.

Alonso made a pitstop three laps before Nelsinho’s “accident”. As a result, it benefited by anticipating the change of tires and supply, inducing the other drivers to enter the boxes during the entry of the safety car.

Felipe Massa, of course, was one of them. But, in addition to wasting time in relation to Alonso, the Brazilian Ferrari’s stop was a historic mess, as he left with the car when the gas hose was still attached to the single-seater. The scene was absurd. Massa, in the pits, with a piece of duct destroyed and hanging, while Ferrari mechanics ran after the car to remove the part of the stuck hose.

Massa, with that, lost a lot of time and ended the race outside the scoring zone, in 13th. The plan worked, and Alonso won. On the radio, to keep up appearances, Nelsinho even sent an “Sorry, guys” on the radio. Hamilton, who was second when Nelsinho crashed, finished third.

Thinking about the championship standings, Hamilton scored six points. Mass, none. After the last race of the season, at Interlagos, the difference between the two ended up being one point: 98 to 97. Thus, Lewis Hamilton, then at McLaren, won his first world title. For Massa, an unparalleled frustration, as he won the race in São Paulo, briefly became world champion, but saw Hamilton overtake Timo Glock on the final lap.

The Singapore scandal landed a lifelong ban on Flavio Briatore — who had already been fired from Renault before sentencing. Pat Symonds got five years off the hook. Nelsinho, for having collaborated with the investigation, was not punished. But he needed to pursue his career on the tracks far away from Formula 1.