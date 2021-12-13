“Brazil’s mistake would be to go on a honeymoon with the virus,” says doctor

in interview to CNN, this Sunday (12), Ricardo Petraco, cardiologist at the “Imperial College“, from London, said that “Brazil’s big mistake now would be to enter a honeymoon phase with the virus and think that the pandemic is over”, in an allusion to the emergence of the new Ômicron variant.

“We learned with the variants that we have to be on the back foot and look at what is happening. I think life has to go back to normal in Brazil, but there’s no reason to allow non-vaccinated people to enter the country or justify carnival and non-essential festive events until we’re sure everything’s ok,” he said.

According to the doctor, there is still not much information about the Ômicron variant, and that is why the time is for caution and caution. “There’s more that we don’t know than we know about [a Ômicron]. What we do know is that it is more transmissible, that the number of individuals who transmit the disease in the community is much greater and faster than the Delta and Alpha variants. What is not known is how lethal it is,” he explained.

Petraco explained that, with this scenario of uncertainty, the UK government is working with two possibilities: one that the disease will be quite mild, and another that it will actually cause more deaths.

“We are preparing for the worst-case scenario. The correct thing is to be conservative now and hope that Ômicron will bring damage to protect us against it and, if this is not the case and we see in the future that it was all an exaggeration, at least we will not suffer what we suffered in the first two waves ”, said the doctor.

Ricardo Petraco claimed not to know how long it will take the world to learn more about the Ômicron variant. “I think we need a few weeks, even a month or more to understand what’s going to happen