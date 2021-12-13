Bruna Marquezine wears colorful bikini on a sunny day in Rio

Bruna Marquezine wears colorful bikini on a sunny day in Rio

Bruna Marquezine enjoyed the sunny day in Rio de Janeiro in style! Through Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old actress, shared a sequence of photos in which she appears fully, wearing a colorful bikini.

In a first image, Bruna appears in front of the mirror, showing the look chosen to enjoy her leisure time. In addition to the stylish bikini, she wore a cap and sunglasses.

In another photo, the famous woman appears sunbathing by the sea, highlighting her unmistakable beauty and the full body. The background of the image was due to the natural beauties of the wonderful city.

Bruna Marquezine (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)
Bruna Marquezine (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Neymar liked Bruna Marquezine’s photo

Last Friday (10), fans of Bruna Marquezine and Neymar went crazy, after the player enjoyed a publication by his ex-girlfriend. However, the ace quickly disliked the post, leaving his followers suspicious if he would have unintentionally given the like or regretted reacting to the actress’ post, with whom he lived an intense romance, coming and going, between 2013 and 2018.

