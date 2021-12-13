BTG estimates a 50% increase for the shares, after a new acquisition

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on BTG estimates a 50% increase for the shares, after a new acquisition 13 Views

We will
Let’s expand business into the intralogistics area, strengthening its exposure to fast-growing trends (Image: YouTube/Vo Group)

THE We will (VAMO3) announced last night (9) to purchase of HM Empilhadeiras, a company that leases and sells intralogistic equipment, for R$ 150 million. THE BTG Pactual evaluated the company’s acquisition of transport and logistics as positive.

With the acquisition, in the trading session of this Friday (10), the shares of Vamos rose 3.09% around 4:45 pm.

BTG recommends buying Vamos shares, with a target price of R$19 — which implies a possible increase of around 50%.

“We like the mergers and acquisitions that Vamos has been doing since the IPO — HM is the company’s fifth relevant purchase,” says the bank.

“With the new acquisition, Vamos adds new growth paths via complementary assets, as well as verticalizes its services portfolio”.

Strategic

According to BTG, Vamos traced a strategic rationale behind the acquisition, becoming the largest forklift rental company in the country.

With the purchase, the company acquires a total fleet of 3,818 assets — a union of 2,854 HM units with 964 from Vamos — surpassing the 2,997 assets operated by Armac (ARML3), which recently entered the thread with the acquisition of Bauko.

In addition, the company expands its presence in the Southeast region, with a vast portfolio of new customers, and creates a new intralogistics business unit, says the bank.

The move strengthens the company’s exposure to recent, fast-growing trends that are highly complementary to its current portfolio of rental and maintenance services.

Disclaimer

The Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Government wants to release credit to those denied by Caixa using FGTS

Apparently, the FGTS will gain a new functionality. The Ministry of Labor and Welfare, in …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved