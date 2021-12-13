BTG estimates a 50% increase for the shares, after a new acquisition

THE We will (VAMO3) announced last night (9) to purchase of HM Empilhadeiras, a company that leases and sells intralogistic equipment, for R$ 150 million. THE BTG Pactual evaluated the company’s acquisition of transport and logistics as positive.

With the acquisition, in the trading session of this Friday (10), the shares of Vamos rose 3.09% around 4:45 pm.

BTG recommends buying Vamos shares, with a target price of R$19 — which implies a possible increase of around 50%.

“We like the mergers and acquisitions that Vamos has been doing since the IPO — HM is the company’s fifth relevant purchase,” says the bank.

“With the new acquisition, Vamos adds new growth paths via complementary assets, as well as verticalizes its services portfolio”.

Strategic

According to BTG, Vamos traced a strategic rationale behind the acquisition, becoming the largest forklift rental company in the country.

With the purchase, the company acquires a total fleet of 3,818 assets — a union of 2,854 HM units with 964 from Vamos — surpassing the 2,997 assets operated by Armac (ARML3), which recently entered the thread with the acquisition of Bauko.

In addition, the company expands its presence in the Southeast region, with a vast portfolio of new customers, and creates a new intralogistics business unit, says the bank.

The move strengthens the company’s exposure to recent, fast-growing trends that are highly complementary to its current portfolio of rental and maintenance services.

Disclaimer

The Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.