Calleri praises and asks for Ceni’s sequel at São Paulo: “May he be the most important person” | spectacular sport

Back in São Paulo after five years, Jonathan Calleri was one of the standouts in the final stretch of the Brasileirão and ended the season with five goals in 15 matches (ten of them as a starter).

The Argentine started his new spell with Hernán Crespo, but it was with Rogério Ceni that he managed to have a streak and consolidated himself as a starter. Calleri praised the commander and São Paulo idol in an interview with Esporte Espetacular.

Read too:

+ See how Tricolor is on the market

– He is a great coach and with incredible ability. You have to be inside to find out. All the exercises he gives are different. Do not repeat an exercise day after day. And we see the willingness he has to work with the group. May he be the most important person at the club, our coach for next year. That we can strengthen ourselves in the best way possible, because it is true that we need to strengthen in all sectors – said Calleri.

1 of 2 Calleri celebrates goal scored in derby against Corinthians — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Calleri celebrates goal scored in derby against Corinthians — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

This season, São Paulo fought against relegation until the penultimate round of the Brasileirão. To escape an unprecedented fall to Serie B, which would be one of the greatest embarrassments in the club’s history, the forward highlighted the crowd as fundamental.

– I am very grateful to all the fans who sing my name, may I be able to give them joy. As I always say, it feels like I have a special connection. The truth is that after a very bad campaign in Brasileirão, the worst in the club’s history, there were 40, 45 thousand people, and I believe it was essential for us to win the matches at home – he commented.

Like the other players, Calleri is on vacation and returns to training with São Paulo on January 10th, when the squad’s re-presentation at the CT of Barra Funda is scheduled.