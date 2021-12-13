Cãozinho tries to save himself during the flood in Três Pontas; watch VIDEO | South of Minas

In the video, it is possible to see Avenida Oswaldo Cruz, one of the main access roads to the flooded city. A dog was trapped near the railing of the stream that cuts across the road. The images show the despair of the animal as it tried to save itself from the current.
Despite what happened, residents around the avenue said that the dog managed to save itself as soon as the water subsided.
Dog got desperate after being trapped in the middle of the water. — Photo: Social Media
The rain lasted about 40 minutes, residents said, and some homes were hit by the floods. A resident registered the ceiling of the house giving way with the intensity of the rain. Another shows the car partially covered by the flood.
According to the Fire Department, a family had to be evicted. The rainwater entered the family’s house and reached a height of 40 centimeters. When the military arrived at the place, the water had already gone down. Two people had to leave the place and go to sleep with relatives.
Also according to firefighters, two large trees fell in the Santa Edwirges neighborhood. The military said they had cut down the trees to clear the way.
Home and car were flooded by the rains in Três Pontas. — Photo: Giselli Assalin Claro
Main access avenue to Três Pontas was completely flooded. — Photo: Reproduction Social Networks
Residents register flooding and damage with the rains this Sunday (12). — Photo: Giselli Assalin Claro