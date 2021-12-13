Carla Perez, Scheila Carvalho and Lore Improta dance together at the husband’s show, in Salvador | Bahia

Carla Perez, Scheila Carvalho and Lore Improta danced together on stage at their husbands’ concerts, at the “Encontro de Fenômenos” party, at Wet’n Wild, in Salvador. The event, which lasted five hours, was held on Sunday night (12).
Hours later, Lore Improta registered the meeting on social networks and said that, in addition to being a friend, she was always a fan of the former dancers of É o Tchan.
“I grew up watching them dance, I learned from them… and nowadays being able to share the stage with @scheilacarvalhooficial @carlaperez is priceless. ❤️ (Me dancing and holding the peitchu because it hurts. The nursing mother’s life is not easy kkkk)”, he wrote.
Carla Perez, Scheila Carvalho and Lore Improta dance together at their husbands’ concerts in Salvador — Photo: Publicity
Married to Xanddy from Harmonia do Samba, Tony Salles from Parangolé, and Léo Santana, respectively, dancers broke everything and led the audience to frenzy.
During the show, Xanddy, Tony and Léo sang together as well as separately. Hits from the Bahian pagoda such as “Pesou o rolê”, “She doesn’t want war with anyone” and “Contatinho” excited the audience.
Carla Perez, Scheila Carvalho and Lore Improta dance together at the husband’s show, in Salvador — Photo: Publicity
Artists performed at the “Encontro de Phenomena” party — Photo: Publicity
