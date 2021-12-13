Casagrande admits he took risks for the team

THE stock car have a new champion. Gabriel Casagrande won two podiums this Sunday at Interlagos and became the biggest name of the season. The native of Paraná was third in race 1 and would reach the title even reaching 20th position with Daniel Serra triumphing in the second test.

Read too:

Even so, he got a new third place and left Interlagos with the unprecedented achievement in his career. In the end, he explained his attitude in the second race.

“I really didn’t have to take that much risk in race two, but I really wanted to finish this season with two podiums on the same stage,” said Casagrande. “It was a wonderful season, 14 podiums in 12 rounds is a very good average, I needed to finish like this, to show how good the team’s work is.”

“Everyone here has had a hard time, me at the end of last year, Vogel in recent years and today we managed to crown this season which was full of hard work, hard work, hard work, hard work, but also full of glory. So I’m really happy, I hope everyone enjoyed it a lot, that it was as good for everyone as it was for me in the car. Getting it done that way was the script I asked God for.”

Casagrande was the biggest name of the season in which successful Brazilian stars abroad decided to compete here, such as Felipe Massa and Tony Kanaan. Asked if this was a special taste, he didn’t think twice.

“Too much. Being able to compete with them is already an honor. Fighting for titles is even better. Being champion, having names like these, is indescribable because I grew up watching these guys, it’s not because they’re older they’re at a very good pace, Massa has now arrived in the division, for sure next year he’ll fight for races , Rubinho was champion, Tony is the same thing, they are very strong names that today I am having the grace of being able to be champion over them, this only enhances our achievement even more.”

see how it went