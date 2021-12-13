Casagrande is Stock Car champion for the 1st time. Mauritius takes race 2

In an extremely competitive season for Stock Car, the last race of 2021 could not be different. Touches, knocks, abandons and overtaking. It had everything. And there was also Gabriel Casagrande conquering his first title in the biggest category of Brazilian motorsport, after a consistent season, with two pole-positions and two victories.
His main competitor was Daniel Serra, who needed to win the race and hope that the man from Paraná did not score. What did not happen. He even disputed positions with Casagrande throughout the two races, but nothing that had any effect on turning the game around in the championship.
Despite having secured the title, Ricardo Maurício won the race, his seventh victory of the season. Behind him, Ricardo Zonta took the second position. Casagrande closed the top-3.
To close the top-10, came: Daniel Serra, Marcos Gomes, Átila Abreu, Allam Khodair, Matías Rossi, Guilherme Salas and Felipe Lapenna.
▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2
Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.
Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!
Find out how race 2 was in Interlagos:
As the rule dictates, the start for race 2 of the Stock Car took place after the reversal of the top ten in the race that opened on Sunday. Galid Osman, lined up car #28 at the end, sharing the front row with Cacá Bueno.
Osman got off to a good start. But right on the first lap a tense scene at Interlagos: Rafael Suzuki’s car rolled out of the burning track. Thus, the first safety-car period was triggered.
At 22 minutes to go, the restart happened. The leading trio were Osman, Bueno and Ricardo Maurício. Minutes later, another dangerous scene. That’s because Bueno touched the back of Osman, who ran inside the track, which could cause an even worse accident.
Who took advantage of all the confusion was Ricardo Maurício, who took the lead.
With less than 16 minutes to go, the pit window was opened. Most drivers left for the pits. Casagrande, for example, supplied it. When he returned, he did not pass Maurício, however.
During the race, although he had Daniel Serra ahead, it was clear that Casagrande was running cautiously to avoid losses, as the math was in his favor. However, when the opportunity arose, he passed Gomes and Serra and took third place.
By the end of the race, nothing had changed. Maurício scored his sixth win of the season, but it was the driver of car #83 who became the Stock Car champion for the first time.
Stock Car 2021, Interlagos, Race 2:
|1
|R MAURITIUS
|EUROFARMA RC CHEVROLET
|0:32:32.036
|17 TURNS
|two
|R ZONTA
|RCM MOTORSPORT TOYOTA
|+3,451
|3
|G CASAGRANDE
|A. MATTHEIS VOGEL CHEVROLET
|+4,286
|4
|D SAW
|EUROFARMA RC CHEVROLET
|+8,509
|5
|M GOMES
|KNIGHT SPORTS CHEVROLET
|+8,968
|6
|TO ABREU
|SHELL V-POWER CHEVROLET
|+11,813
|7
|THE KHODAIR
|BLAU MOTORSPORT CHEVROLET
|+12,643
|8
|M ROSSI
|FULL TIME SPORTS COROLLA
|+15.051
|9
|G ROOMS
|KTF SPORTS CHEVROLET
|+15,965
|10
|FLAPENNA
|HOT CAR CHEVROLET COMPETITIONS
|+16,083
|11
|D NUNES
|BLAU MOTORSPORT CHEVROLET
|+17,348
|12
|S JIMENEZ
|SCUDERIA CJ TOYOTA
|+20,905
|13
|G DI MAURO
|KTF RACING CHEVROLET
|+22,097
|14
|F CARDOSO
|KTF RACING CHEVROLET
|+25,828
|15
|C HAHN
|BLAU MOTORSPORT II CHEVROLET
|+27,569
|16
|F MASS
|LUBRAX PODIUM CHEVROLET
|+27,789
|17
|J FIELDS
|LUBRAX PODIUM CHEVROLET
|+34,352
|18
|R BARRICHELLO
|FULL TIME SPORTS TOYOTA
|+35,252
|19
|G FRIGOTTO
|RKL CHEVROLET COMPETITIONS
|+40,234
|20
|G FILE
|A. MATTHEIS VOGEL CHEVROLET
|+41,266
|21
|D NAVARRO
|KNIGHT SPORTS CHEVROLET
|+55,903
|22
|T CAMILO
|IPIRANGA RACING TOYOTA
|+1:19,948
|23
|C BUENO
|CROWN RACING CHEVROLET
|+2 laps
|24
|M HAHN
|BLAU MOTORSPORT CHEVROLET
|+9 laps
|NC
|25
|T ANTONIAZI
|HOT CAR CHEVROLET COMPETITIONS
|+12 laps
|NC
|26
|T KANAAN
|FULL TIME BASSANI TOYOTA
|+12 laps
|NC
|27
|L FORESTI
|KTF SPORT CHEVROLET
|+13 laps
|NC
|28
|G OSMAN
|SHELL V-POWER CHEVROLET
|+14 laps
|NC
|29
|B BAPTIST
|RCM MOTORSPORT TOYOTA
|+17 laps
|NC
|30
|R SUZUKI
|FULL TIME BASSANI TOYOTA
|+17 laps
|NC
|31
|C BRANCHES
|IPIRANGA RACING TOYOTA
|+17 laps
|NC
|32
|B MONTEIRO
|CROWN RACING CHEVROLET
|did not drop
|NC
Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.