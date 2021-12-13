Casagrande is Stock Car champion for the 1st time. Mauritius takes race 2

Gabriel Casagrande won his first title in Stock Car (Photo: Duda Bairros/Vicar)

In an extremely competitive season for Stock Car, the last race of 2021 could not be different. Touches, knocks, abandons and overtaking. It had everything. And there was also Gabriel Casagrande conquering his first title in the biggest category of Brazilian motorsport, after a consistent season, with two pole-positions and two victories.

His main competitor was Daniel Serra, who needed to win the race and hope that the man from Paraná did not score. What did not happen. He even disputed positions with Casagrande throughout the two races, but nothing that had any effect on turning the game around in the championship.

Casagrande secured the 2021 title of the Stock Car (Photo: Reproduction)

Despite having secured the title, Ricardo Maurício won the race, his seventh victory of the season. Behind him, Ricardo Zonta took the second position. Casagrande closed the top-3.

To close the top-10, came: Daniel Serra, Marcos Gomes, Átila Abreu, Allam Khodair, Matías Rossi, Guilherme Salas and Felipe Lapenna.

Find out how race 2 was in Interlagos:

As the rule dictates, the start for race 2 of the Stock Car took place after the reversal of the top ten in the race that opened on Sunday. Galid Osman, lined up car #28 at the end, sharing the front row with Cacá Bueno.

Osman got off to a good start. But right on the first lap a tense scene at Interlagos: Rafael Suzuki’s car rolled out of the burning track. Thus, the first safety-car period was triggered.

Rafael Suzuki rolled off the track in flames (Photo: Reproduction)

At 22 minutes to go, the restart happened. The leading trio were Osman, Bueno and Ricardo Maurício. Minutes later, another dangerous scene. That’s because Bueno touched the back of Osman, who ran inside the track, which could cause an even worse accident.

Who took advantage of all the confusion was Ricardo Maurício, who took the lead.

The touch between Cacá Bueno and Galid Osman (Photo: Reproduction)

With less than 16 minutes to go, the pit window was opened. Most drivers left for the pits. Casagrande, for example, supplied it. When he returned, he did not pass Maurício, however.

During the race, although he had Daniel Serra ahead, it was clear that Casagrande was running cautiously to avoid losses, as the math was in his favor. However, when the opportunity arose, he passed Gomes and Serra and took third place.

By the end of the race, nothing had changed. Maurício scored his sixth win of the season, but it was the driver of car #83 who became the Stock Car champion for the first time.

Stock Car 2021, Interlagos, Race 2:

1 R MAURITIUS EUROFARMA RC CHEVROLET 0:32:32.036 17 TURNS two R ZONTA RCM MOTORSPORT TOYOTA +3,451 3 G CASAGRANDE A. MATTHEIS VOGEL CHEVROLET +4,286 4 D SAW EUROFARMA RC CHEVROLET +8,509 5 M GOMES KNIGHT SPORTS CHEVROLET +8,968 6 TO ABREU SHELL V-POWER CHEVROLET +11,813 7 THE KHODAIR BLAU MOTORSPORT CHEVROLET +12,643 8 M ROSSI FULL TIME SPORTS COROLLA +15.051 9 G ROOMS KTF SPORTS CHEVROLET +15,965 10 FLAPENNA HOT CAR CHEVROLET COMPETITIONS +16,083 11 D NUNES BLAU MOTORSPORT CHEVROLET +17,348 12 S JIMENEZ SCUDERIA CJ TOYOTA +20,905 13 G DI MAURO KTF RACING CHEVROLET +22,097 14 F CARDOSO KTF RACING CHEVROLET +25,828 15 C HAHN BLAU MOTORSPORT II CHEVROLET +27,569 16 F MASS LUBRAX PODIUM CHEVROLET +27,789 17 J FIELDS LUBRAX PODIUM CHEVROLET +34,352 18 R BARRICHELLO FULL TIME SPORTS TOYOTA +35,252 19 G FRIGOTTO RKL CHEVROLET COMPETITIONS +40,234 20 G FILE A. MATTHEIS VOGEL CHEVROLET +41,266 21 D NAVARRO KNIGHT SPORTS CHEVROLET +55,903 22 T CAMILO IPIRANGA RACING TOYOTA +1:19,948 23 C BUENO CROWN RACING CHEVROLET +2 laps 24 M HAHN BLAU MOTORSPORT CHEVROLET +9 laps NC 25 T ANTONIAZI HOT CAR CHEVROLET COMPETITIONS +12 laps NC 26 T KANAAN FULL TIME BASSANI TOYOTA +12 laps NC 27 L FORESTI KTF SPORT CHEVROLET +13 laps NC 28 G OSMAN SHELL V-POWER CHEVROLET +14 laps NC 29 B BAPTIST RCM MOTORSPORT TOYOTA +17 laps NC 30 R SUZUKI FULL TIME BASSANI TOYOTA +17 laps NC 31 C BRANCHES IPIRANGA RACING TOYOTA +17 laps NC 32 B MONTEIRO CROWN RACING CHEVROLET did not drop NC

