Casagrande is Stock Car champion for the 1st time. Mauritius takes race 2

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago Sports Comments Off on Casagrande is Stock Car champion for the 1st time. Mauritius takes race 2 0 Views

Gabriel Casagrande won his first title in Stock Car (Photo: Duda Bairros/Vicar)

In an extremely competitive season for Stock Car, the last race of 2021 could not be different. Touches, knocks, abandons and overtaking. It had everything. And there was also Gabriel Casagrande conquering his first title in the biggest category of Brazilian motorsport, after a consistent season, with two pole-positions and two victories.

His main competitor was Daniel Serra, who needed to win the race and hope that the man from Paraná did not score. What did not happen. He even disputed positions with Casagrande throughout the two races, but nothing that had any effect on turning the game around in the championship.

Casagrande secured the 2021 title of the Stock Car (Photo: Reproduction)

Despite having secured the title, Ricardo Maurício won the race, his seventh victory of the season. Behind him, Ricardo Zonta took the second position. Casagrande closed the top-3.

To close the top-10, came: Daniel Serra, Marcos Gomes, Átila Abreu, Allam Khodair, Matías Rossi, Guilherme Salas and Felipe Lapenna.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.
Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!

Find out how race 2 was in Interlagos:

As the rule dictates, the start for race 2 of the Stock Car took place after the reversal of the top ten in the race that opened on Sunday. Galid Osman, lined up car #28 at the end, sharing the front row with Cacá Bueno.

Osman got off to a good start. But right on the first lap a tense scene at Interlagos: Rafael Suzuki’s car rolled out of the burning track. Thus, the first safety-car period was triggered.

Rafael Suzuki rolled off the track in flames (Photo: Reproduction)

At 22 minutes to go, the restart happened. The leading trio were Osman, Bueno and Ricardo Maurício. Minutes later, another dangerous scene. That’s because Bueno touched the back of Osman, who ran inside the track, which could cause an even worse accident.

Who took advantage of all the confusion was Ricardo Maurício, who took the lead.

The touch between Cacá Bueno and Galid Osman (Photo: Reproduction)

With less than 16 minutes to go, the pit window was opened. Most drivers left for the pits. Casagrande, for example, supplied it. When he returned, he did not pass Maurício, however.

During the race, although he had Daniel Serra ahead, it was clear that Casagrande was running cautiously to avoid losses, as the math was in his favor. However, when the opportunity arose, he passed Gomes and Serra and took third place.

By the end of the race, nothing had changed. Maurício scored his sixth win of the season, but it was the driver of car #83 who became the Stock Car champion for the first time.

Stock Car 2021, Interlagos, Race 2:

1R MAURITIUSEUROFARMA RC CHEVROLET0:32:32.03617 TURNS
twoR ZONTARCM MOTORSPORT TOYOTA+3,451
3G CASAGRANDEA. MATTHEIS VOGEL CHEVROLET+4,286
4D SAWEUROFARMA RC CHEVROLET+8,509
5M GOMESKNIGHT SPORTS CHEVROLET+8,968
6TO ABREUSHELL V-POWER CHEVROLET+11,813
7THE KHODAIRBLAU MOTORSPORT CHEVROLET+12,643
8M ROSSIFULL TIME SPORTS COROLLA+15.051
9G ROOMSKTF SPORTS CHEVROLET+15,965
10FLAPENNAHOT CAR CHEVROLET COMPETITIONS+16,083
11D NUNESBLAU MOTORSPORT CHEVROLET+17,348
12S JIMENEZSCUDERIA CJ TOYOTA+20,905
13G DI MAUROKTF RACING CHEVROLET+22,097
14F CARDOSOKTF RACING CHEVROLET+25,828
15C HAHNBLAU MOTORSPORT II CHEVROLET+27,569
16F MASSLUBRAX PODIUM CHEVROLET+27,789
17J FIELDSLUBRAX PODIUM CHEVROLET+34,352
18R BARRICHELLOFULL TIME SPORTS TOYOTA+35,252
19G FRIGOTTORKL CHEVROLET COMPETITIONS+40,234
20G FILEA. MATTHEIS VOGEL CHEVROLET+41,266
21D NAVARROKNIGHT SPORTS CHEVROLET+55,903
22T CAMILOIPIRANGA RACING TOYOTA+1:19,948
23C BUENOCROWN RACING CHEVROLET+2 laps
24M HAHNBLAU MOTORSPORT CHEVROLET+9 lapsNC
25T ANTONIAZIHOT CAR CHEVROLET COMPETITIONS+12 lapsNC
26T KANAANFULL TIME BASSANI TOYOTA+12 lapsNC
27L FORESTIKTF SPORT CHEVROLET+13 lapsNC
28G OSMANSHELL V-POWER CHEVROLET+14 lapsNC
29B BAPTISTRCM MOTORSPORT TOYOTA+17 lapsNC
30R SUZUKIFULL TIME BASSANI TOYOTA+17 lapsNC
31C BRANCHESIPIRANGA RACING TOYOTA+17 lapsNC
32B MONTEIROCROWN RACING CHEVROLETdid not dropNC

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Tsunoda cheers for fourth place in Abu Dhabi: “Rebuild trust”

F1 IN ABU DHABI: VERSTAPPEN PASSES HAMILTON AT END AND IS CHAMPIONSHIP | Briefing The …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved