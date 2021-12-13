Casagrande is the 2021 champion after P3 at Interlagos

Right after the first race, won by Thiago Camilo, a Stock Car Pro Series held the second and last race of the season in Interlagos. the proof crowned Gabriel Casagrande as the grand champion of 2021 by finishing third, while Ricardo Maurício got the victory, having Ricardo Zonta in second.

Completed the top 10: Daniel Serra, Marcos Gomes, Átila Abreu, Allam Khodair, Matías Rossi, Guilherme Salas and Felipe Lapenna.

In the first race, Thiago Camilo won with Daniel Serra second, while Gabriel Casagrande was the third. With that, the decision was left for the last race of the season. Casagrande still had a 23-point lead with 24 still in play for the second race.

Applying the inversion of the top ten to build the grid in the second race, Galid Osman took pole, with Cacá Bueno at his side. Casagrande came out of eighth place, with Serra in ninth and Camilo in tenth.

For Serra, the math was not the simplest: he had to win and root for Casagrande to score at most one point, finishing 20th at most.

At the start, Galid did well and escaped at the front, while Casagrande managed to remain calmly on the track and Serra fell in the classification by escaping. But the green flag was short-lived. Several incidents on the first lap, involving Barrichello, Baptista, Navarro, Campos and Suzuki forced the safety car on.

And the case of Suzuki still starred in an unusual scene. Out of the car, which was on fire, Mr. Corolla started walking alone, returning to the track. One of the stewards was forced to run to try to prevent the car from re-entering the track.

At the time of the restart, the classification was Galid, Cacá, Ricardinho, Gomes and Rossi, while Casagrande was 7th and Serra 14th.

Galid did well, but came under pressure from Cacá, who had Ricardinho on his tail, while Camilo seemed to have problems with his car. In the middle sector, more problems ahead. Galid and Cacá fiercely disputed the end, but both ended up running. Luckily, the rest of the grid avoided collisions. In this, Casagrande rose to 3rd and Serra to 6th.

With that, Maurício took the lead, with Gomes in second, Casagrande in third, Khodair in fourth and Rossi in fifth, just ahead of Serra.

The pit window was opened with 16 minutes left in the race. After the end of the breaks, with six minutes to go, Ricardinho remained at the top with a long lead, 6s over Zonta, while Casagrande was third, with Gomes fourth and Khodair fifth, leaving Serra sixth.

Ricardinho Maurício controlled until the end to ensure the victory of the last race of the 2021 season, having Ricardo Zonta on the podium with second place and, finishing in third, the youngest champion of the Stock Car Pro Series: Gabriel Casagrande. After finishing ahead of Daniel Serra, the native of Paraná ended the dispute to win his first title.

Check out the final result of Race 2 of the Stock Car in Interlagos:

Pos.

At the.

Pilot

Team

Model

best lap

Diff. Leader

1

90

Ricardo Mauricio

Eurofarma-RC

cross

1:42,369

two

10

Ricardo Zonta

RCM Motorsport

Corolla

1:42.227

3,461

3

83

Gabriel Casagrande

AMattheis Vogel Motorsport

cross

1:41,753

4,286

4

29

Daniel Serra

Eurofarma-RC

cross

1:42,205

8,509

5

80

Marcos Gomes

Knight Sports

cross

1:42,483

8968

6

51

Attila Abreu

Shell V-Power

cross

1:42,664

11813

7

18

Allam Khodair

Blau Motorsport

cross

1:42,280

12,643

8

117

Matthias Rossi

Full Time Sports

Corolla

1:42,641

15,051

9

85

William Salas

KTF Sports

cross

1:42,509

15,965

10

110

Felipe Lapenna

Hot Car Competitions

cross

1:42,685

16,083

11

70

Diego Nunes

Blau Motorsport

cross

1:42,616

17,348

12

73

Sergio Jimenez

Scuderia CJ

Corolla

1:43,067

20,905

13

11

Gaetano di Mauro

KTF Racing

cross

1:42,557

22,097

14

43

Pedro Cardoso

KTF Racing

cross

1:42,621

25,828

15

16

Christian Hahn

Blau Motorsport II

cross

1:42,503

27,569

16

91

Felipe Massa

Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team

cross

1:42,841

27,789

17

4

Julio Campos

Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team

cross

1:43,212

34,352

18

111

Rubens Barrichello

Full Time Sports

Corolla

1:42,243

35,251

19

86

Gustavo Frigotto

RKL Competitions

cross

1:43,490

40,234

20

9

Guga Lima

AMattheis Vogel Motorsport

cross

1:43,440

41,266

21

5

Denis Navarro

Knight Sports

cross

1:43,307

55,903

22

21

Thiago Camilo

Ipiranga Racing

Corolla

1:41,818

1 Lp.

23

0

Cacá Bueno

Crown Racing

cross

1:45,749

2 Lp.

24

116

Marcelo Hahn

Blau Motorsport II

cross

1:45,636

9 Lp.

25

54

Tuca Antoniazi

Hot Car Competitions

cross

1:48,679

12 Lp.

26

48

Tony Kanaan

Full Time Bassani

Corolla

1:47,652

12 Lp.

27

12

Lucas Foresti

KTF Sports

cross

2:34,038

13 Lp.

28

28

Galid Osman

Shell V-Power

cross

2:56,714

14 Lp.

29

44

Bruno Baptist

RCM Motorsport

Corolla

30

8

Rafael Suzuki

Full Time Bassani

Corolla

31

30

Cesar Ramos

Ipiranga Racing

Corolla

32

88

Beto Monteiro

Crown Racing

cross

Gabriel Casagrande

Gabriel Casagrande

Photo by: Duda Neighborhoods

