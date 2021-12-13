Casagrande is the 2021 champion after P3 at Interlagos

Right after the first race, won by Thiago Camilo, a Stock Car Pro Series held the second and last race of the season in Interlagos. the proof crowned Gabriel Casagrande as the grand champion of 2021 by finishing third, while Ricardo Maurício got the victory, having Ricardo Zonta in second.
Completed the top 10: Daniel Serra, Marcos Gomes, Átila Abreu, Allam Khodair, Matías Rossi, Guilherme Salas and Felipe Lapenna.
In the first race, Thiago Camilo won with Daniel Serra second, while Gabriel Casagrande was the third. With that, the decision was left for the last race of the season. Casagrande still had a 23-point lead with 24 still in play for the second race.
Applying the inversion of the top ten to build the grid in the second race, Galid Osman took pole, with Cacá Bueno at his side. Casagrande came out of eighth place, with Serra in ninth and Camilo in tenth.
For Serra, the math was not the simplest: he had to win and root for Casagrande to score at most one point, finishing 20th at most.
At the start, Galid did well and escaped at the front, while Casagrande managed to remain calmly on the track and Serra fell in the classification by escaping. But the green flag was short-lived. Several incidents on the first lap, involving Barrichello, Baptista, Navarro, Campos and Suzuki forced the safety car on.
And the case of Suzuki still starred in an unusual scene. Out of the car, which was on fire, Mr. Corolla started walking alone, returning to the track. One of the stewards was forced to run to try to prevent the car from re-entering the track.
At the time of the restart, the classification was Galid, Cacá, Ricardinho, Gomes and Rossi, while Casagrande was 7th and Serra 14th.
Galid did well, but came under pressure from Cacá, who had Ricardinho on his tail, while Camilo seemed to have problems with his car. In the middle sector, more problems ahead. Galid and Cacá fiercely disputed the end, but both ended up running. Luckily, the rest of the grid avoided collisions. In this, Casagrande rose to 3rd and Serra to 6th.
With that, Maurício took the lead, with Gomes in second, Casagrande in third, Khodair in fourth and Rossi in fifth, just ahead of Serra.
The pit window was opened with 16 minutes left in the race. After the end of the breaks, with six minutes to go, Ricardinho remained at the top with a long lead, 6s over Zonta, while Casagrande was third, with Gomes fourth and Khodair fifth, leaving Serra sixth.
Ricardinho Maurício controlled until the end to ensure the victory of the last race of the 2021 season, having Ricardo Zonta on the podium with second place and, finishing in third, the youngest champion of the Stock Car Pro Series: Gabriel Casagrande. After finishing ahead of Daniel Serra, the native of Paraná ended the dispute to win his first title.
Check out the final result of Race 2 of the Stock Car in Interlagos:
Pos.
At the.
Pilot
Team
Model
best lap
Diff. Leader
1
90
Ricardo Mauricio
Eurofarma-RC
cross
1:42,369
–
two
10
Ricardo Zonta
RCM Motorsport
Corolla
1:42.227
3,461
3
83
Gabriel Casagrande
AMattheis Vogel Motorsport
cross
1:41,753
4,286
4
29
Daniel Serra
Eurofarma-RC
cross
1:42,205
8,509
5
80
Marcos Gomes
Knight Sports
cross
1:42,483
8968
6
51
Attila Abreu
Shell V-Power
cross
1:42,664
11813
7
18
Allam Khodair
Blau Motorsport
cross
1:42,280
12,643
8
117
Matthias Rossi
Full Time Sports
Corolla
1:42,641
15,051
9
85
William Salas
KTF Sports
cross
1:42,509
15,965
10
110
Felipe Lapenna
Hot Car Competitions
cross
1:42,685
16,083
11
70
Diego Nunes
Blau Motorsport
cross
1:42,616
17,348
12
73
Sergio Jimenez
Scuderia CJ
Corolla
1:43,067
20,905
13
11
Gaetano di Mauro
KTF Racing
cross
1:42,557
22,097
14
43
Pedro Cardoso
KTF Racing
cross
1:42,621
25,828
15
16
Christian Hahn
Blau Motorsport II
cross
1:42,503
27,569
16
91
Felipe Massa
Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team
cross
1:42,841
27,789
17
4
Julio Campos
Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team
cross
1:43,212
34,352
18
111
Rubens Barrichello
Full Time Sports
Corolla
1:42,243
35,251
19
86
Gustavo Frigotto
RKL Competitions
cross
1:43,490
40,234
20
9
Guga Lima
AMattheis Vogel Motorsport
cross
1:43,440
41,266
21
5
Denis Navarro
Knight Sports
cross
1:43,307
55,903
22
21
Thiago Camilo
Ipiranga Racing
Corolla
1:41,818
1 Lp.
23
0
Cacá Bueno
Crown Racing
cross
1:45,749
2 Lp.
24
116
Marcelo Hahn
Blau Motorsport II
cross
1:45,636
9 Lp.
25
54
Tuca Antoniazi
Hot Car Competitions
cross
1:48,679
12 Lp.
26
48
Tony Kanaan
Full Time Bassani
Corolla
1:47,652
12 Lp.
27
12
Lucas Foresti
KTF Sports
cross
2:34,038
13 Lp.
28
28
Galid Osman
Shell V-Power
cross
2:56,714
14 Lp.
29
44
Bruno Baptist
RCM Motorsport
Corolla
–
–
30
8
Rafael Suzuki
Full Time Bassani
Corolla
–
–
31
30
Cesar Ramos
Ipiranga Racing
Corolla
–
–
32
88
Beto Monteiro
Crown Racing
cross
–
–
Gabriel Casagrande
Photo by: Duda Neighborhoods
See how the Stock Car Pro Series was in Interlagos:
