Casagrande is the 2021 champion after P3 at Interlagos

Right after the first race, won by Thiago Camilo, a Stock Car Pro Series held the second and last race of the season in Interlagos. the proof crowned Gabriel Casagrande as the grand champion of 2021 by finishing third, while Ricardo Maurício got the victory, having Ricardo Zonta in second.

Completed the top 10: Daniel Serra, Marcos Gomes, Átila Abreu, Allam Khodair, Matías Rossi, Guilherme Salas and Felipe Lapenna.

In the first race, Thiago Camilo won with Daniel Serra second, while Gabriel Casagrande was the third. With that, the decision was left for the last race of the season. Casagrande still had a 23-point lead with 24 still in play for the second race.

Applying the inversion of the top ten to build the grid in the second race, Galid Osman took pole, with Cacá Bueno at his side. Casagrande came out of eighth place, with Serra in ninth and Camilo in tenth.

For Serra, the math was not the simplest: he had to win and root for Casagrande to score at most one point, finishing 20th at most.

At the start, Galid did well and escaped at the front, while Casagrande managed to remain calmly on the track and Serra fell in the classification by escaping. But the green flag was short-lived. Several incidents on the first lap, involving Barrichello, Baptista, Navarro, Campos and Suzuki forced the safety car on.

And the case of Suzuki still starred in an unusual scene. Out of the car, which was on fire, Mr. Corolla started walking alone, returning to the track. One of the stewards was forced to run to try to prevent the car from re-entering the track.

At the time of the restart, the classification was Galid, Cacá, Ricardinho, Gomes and Rossi, while Casagrande was 7th and Serra 14th.

Galid did well, but came under pressure from Cacá, who had Ricardinho on his tail, while Camilo seemed to have problems with his car. In the middle sector, more problems ahead. Galid and Cacá fiercely disputed the end, but both ended up running. Luckily, the rest of the grid avoided collisions. In this, Casagrande rose to 3rd and Serra to 6th.

With that, Maurício took the lead, with Gomes in second, Casagrande in third, Khodair in fourth and Rossi in fifth, just ahead of Serra.

The pit window was opened with 16 minutes left in the race. After the end of the breaks, with six minutes to go, Ricardinho remained at the top with a long lead, 6s over Zonta, while Casagrande was third, with Gomes fourth and Khodair fifth, leaving Serra sixth.

Ricardinho Maurício controlled until the end to ensure the victory of the last race of the 2021 season, having Ricardo Zonta on the podium with second place and, finishing in third, the youngest champion of the Stock Car Pro Series: Gabriel Casagrande. After finishing ahead of Daniel Serra, the native of Paraná ended the dispute to win his first title.

Pos. At the. Pilot Team Model best lap Diff. Leader 1 90 Ricardo Mauricio Eurofarma-RC cross 1:42,369 – two 10 Ricardo Zonta RCM Motorsport Corolla 1:42.227 3,461 3 83 Gabriel Casagrande AMattheis Vogel Motorsport cross 1:41,753 4,286 4 29 Daniel Serra Eurofarma-RC cross 1:42,205 8,509 5 80 Marcos Gomes Knight Sports cross 1:42,483 8968 6 51 Attila Abreu Shell V-Power cross 1:42,664 11813 7 18 Allam Khodair Blau Motorsport cross 1:42,280 12,643 8 117 Matthias Rossi Full Time Sports Corolla 1:42,641 15,051 9 85 William Salas KTF Sports cross 1:42,509 15,965 10 110 Felipe Lapenna Hot Car Competitions cross 1:42,685 16,083 11 70 Diego Nunes Blau Motorsport cross 1:42,616 17,348 12 73 Sergio Jimenez Scuderia CJ Corolla 1:43,067 20,905 13 11 Gaetano di Mauro KTF Racing cross 1:42,557 22,097 14 43 Pedro Cardoso KTF Racing cross 1:42,621 25,828 15 16 Christian Hahn Blau Motorsport II cross 1:42,503 27,569 16 91 Felipe Massa Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team cross 1:42,841 27,789 17 4 Julio Campos Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team cross 1:43,212 34,352 18 111 Rubens Barrichello Full Time Sports Corolla 1:42,243 35,251 19 86 Gustavo Frigotto RKL Competitions cross 1:43,490 40,234 20 9 Guga Lima AMattheis Vogel Motorsport cross 1:43,440 41,266 21 5 Denis Navarro Knight Sports cross 1:43,307 55,903 22 21 Thiago Camilo Ipiranga Racing Corolla 1:41,818 1 Lp. 23 0 Cacá Bueno Crown Racing cross 1:45,749 2 Lp. 24 116 Marcelo Hahn Blau Motorsport II cross 1:45,636 9 Lp. 25 54 Tuca Antoniazi Hot Car Competitions cross 1:48,679 12 Lp. 26 48 Tony Kanaan Full Time Bassani Corolla 1:47,652 12 Lp. 27 12 Lucas Foresti KTF Sports cross 2:34,038 13 Lp. 28 28 Galid Osman Shell V-Power cross 2:56,714 14 Lp. 29 44 Bruno Baptist RCM Motorsport Corolla – – 30 8 Rafael Suzuki Full Time Bassani Corolla – – 31 30 Cesar Ramos Ipiranga Racing Corolla – – 32 88 Beto Monteiro Crown Racing cross – –

Gabriel Casagrande Photo by: Duda Neighborhoods

