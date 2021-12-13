Champions League Round of 16 draw canceled after procedure failure – Sports

The draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League, who put Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in front of the frenzy in the knockout of the tournament after 10 years, it is cancelled. According to Uefa, there was a failure with an external service provider’s software that indicates to officials which teams are eligible to play against each other. a new draw will take place at 11:00 am (Brasilia time).

the rules of the draw prevent teams from the same country from facing each other in the round of 16 and also says that there will be no duels between teams that competed in the same group in the classification phase. At any given time, the game between villareal x Manchester United, from the Group F, was drawn. The English club’s ball was discarded and the process continued, causing an error in the procedure. The mistake was claimed by the Madrid’s athletic, which had the Bayern Munchen ahead.

“We are in talks with Uefa to ask for an explanation and a solution after the mistakes made in the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League,” wrote the Spanish team. All clashes were then cancelled. It had been a while since that happened with the Champions League.

Before the error was attested, a game caught my eye. It had been more than ten years since Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had fought in a knockout phase of the Champions League. The last meeting between the two had been in the semifinals of the 2010-2011 season, when Messi’s Barcelona eliminated CR7’s Real Madrid. At the time, obviously, the Argentine ace defended the colors of the Catalan club and both were at their peak. Cristiano Ronaldo was already a star in the meringues.

This would be Messi’s first knockout match for the French club since his signing in August this year. In the recent past, more precisely in the 2018-2019 season, Neymar and Mbappé, other stars of Paris Saint-Germain, were eliminated in this same stage by Manchester United. The Paris club won in England 2-0, but was defeated 3-1 in Paris, with a penalty kick in stoppage time, in a game in which the Brazilian was later suspended for three matches due to insults to the referees .

The clash between CR7 and Messi was stirring up social media, but now it may no longer exist. The new draw is expected to change all games then listed on Monday morning.