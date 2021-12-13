Champions will have PSG x Real Madrid after the draw was remade; see duels

The second draw for the 2021/22 Champions League knockout, now definitive, was held today at 11 am (GMT), in the city of Nyon, Switzerland, Uefa headquarters, and defined the clashes of the sixteen teams that qualified for the round of 16 of the main European competition. The standout clashes are Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid against Manchester United

Atletico Madrid, who had fallen against Bayern Munich, will now face Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, who would face PSG. The club that has Neymar and Messi takes Real, who would play against Benfica.

A curiosity of the second draw was the repetition of the duel between Chelsea and Lille.

The round of 16 first leg matches will be played on the 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd of February. The return takes place on March 8, 9, 15 and 16. The teams that finished second in their groups play the first game at home, and the leaders decide at home.

Today’s draw did not set the clubs’ path to the decision. The quarterfinal duels will be drawn only after the conclusion of the round of 16.

The first draw, held this morning (13), and which had defined the clash between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, was cancelled. According to Uefa, the error occurred in the software that prevents certain games from being drawn, such as a confrontation between two teams from the same country or those who played in the same group in the previous phase.

The final of the Champions League 2021/22 is scheduled for May 28 of next year, and will take place at Gazprom Arena, Zenit’s stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia.

See all matches:

RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Sporting x Manchester City

Benfica x Ajax

Chelsea x Lille

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

Villareal x Youth

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

PSG x Real Madrid

Some teams have to regret the new Uefa draw. In the first draw, canceled by the governing body of European football, Real Madrid would face Benfica, and now they play against PSG. Liverpool would duel against RB Salzburg. See the matches that were canceled:

Benfica x Real Madrid

Villareal vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter Milan x Ajax

Sporting x Youth

PSG x Manchester United

Chelsea x Lille