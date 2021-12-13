Check out 4 SECRET Tricks to get online on WhatsApp without being seen

Surely you must have already gone through the embarrassment of someone saying: “I sent you a message on WhatsApp, you were online and you didn’t answer me.”, as if you needed to answer the person right away. To avoid this embarrassment, find out how to go online without being seen by any contact.

WhatsApp is the most used messaging app in the world, with around 2 billion users. For their security, the application has increased its functionality regarding privacy.

In 2021, a tool was launched to send messages that self-destruct after viewing and also to speed up audios.

However, the most requested and awaited by users has not yet been officially announced by the app: the option to hide the “online” status while using the messenger, so that your contacts do not see that you are “online”.

4 tricks to stay invisible on WhatsApp

Unseen application: through it, the user can use WhatsApp without going online, making contacts not aware that he is active on the platform;

notification bar: the user can view and even reply to messages in a few words through the notification bar. With it, the user doesn’t even have to open the application;

Airplane mode: When activating the airplane mode, the device is automatically disconnected from the internet, allowing the user to read and respond to conversations “off-line”. Only when the connection is re-established will messages be sent to the recipient;

Flashchat application: this option is similar to notification bar. The user does not need to enter the messenger to reply to the message as notifications arrive in the form of balloons through the app.

How to view status anonymously

To be able to see someone’s WhatsApp status anonymously, simply disable the “read confirmation” option.

Check now how to disable the option on the iOS device:

Go to settings in the app;

Next, select the “account” tab;

Once that’s done, go to the “privacy” option and disable the “read confirmation” function.

See how to do the procedure on an Android device:

Click on the three dots (settings) on the app’s home page;