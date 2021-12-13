Check out new PIX functions that will be available in 2022

With the rapid adhesion of Brazilians to Pix, an instant payment system created by the Central Bank (BC), in just one year the municipality is already preparing new features to further expand access to the tool.

This year, Pix Saque has already been made available, in which the customer can withdraw at any point that offers the service, such as stores and ATMs, both at shared terminals and at the financial institution itself.

In the Pix Change, which will start operating in 2022, the customer will make a Pix equivalent to the sum of the purchase and the withdrawal and will receive the difference as change in cash. The customer’s statement will specify the portion earmarked for the purchase and the amount withdrawn as change.

?These two new developments could lead to a reduction in ATMs in the city, as cash withdrawals can be carried out in any business,? explains Alex Peguim, COO of Speedy.io, fintech of financial services focused on financial services. micro, small and medium entrepreneurs. ?We will also have greater competition between payment methods, both in price and in service offer?, he says.

The most recent novelty involving Pix is ​​the use of the system to collect funds for the 2022 electoral campaigns. The measure was authorized by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) last Friday (9), and parties and candidates must use the CNPJ or CPF as identification key.

??I think this is a very important milestone for us Brazilians, as Pix guarantees the electronic traceability of the paying source. I believe that other innovations, such as Pix Garantido and Pix Crédito, will also work very well in areas where the credit card dominates, such as monthly payment services, recurring payments and even installments?, says Alex.

Check out other Pix features due in 2022:

Pix Offline: according to the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, this modality is still being evaluated, but it is already being tested with three technologies

Pix Aproximação: as with credit cards, you can make payment by bringing your cell phone closer to the card machine, for example.

Automatic debit: it will be possible to place electricity and telephone bills, for example, to be automatically paid with Pix.

Pix Internacional: according to Roberto Campos Neto, this function has not yet been defined, but the BC is already talking to England and Italy to allow instant international transfers through the tool.

Democratization of the banking system

Created by the Central Bank (BC) in November 2020, Pix is ​​used by more than 106 million Brazilians and more than half of the companies in the country. The population’s rapid adoption of the instant payment system surprised financial institutions.

??Virtually all banks and financial institutions have joined Pix. In this way, all users can easily transfer amounts between institutions without any waiting for compensation and free of charge. It also has the facility of disclosing the key, since it is already a known number for you?? explains Alex Peguim.

The latest statistics, from November 2021, show that more than 1.2 billion payments were made by Pix, and the number of transactions exceeds those carried out by bank slips, TEDs, DOCs and checks combined. The main difference between these payment methods and Pix is ​​that you don’t need to know where the other person has an account. The transfer can be carried out from, for example, a phone in your contacts list, using the Pix Key.

Another difference is that Pix works 24 hours, 7 days a week, between any banks, from bank to fintech, from fintech to payment institution, among others. For Alex Peguim, the system’s agility and low cost are the main attractions.

??Both for individuals and companies, the money drops at the time and the cost of the operation is very low, or none at all. Often, people did not do TED or DOC for very low amounts, as the fee itself could exceed the amount to be transferred. The cows, when you go to a party with friends, for example, the division of accounts, was much simpler with Pix, since it is possible to transfer cents??, he ponders.

Retired Divina Maria de Sousa, 65, says she was afraid to use the tool at first, but the practicality of the system caught her attention. ??Before, we had to pay a fee to make transfers, it would be an extra expense for us. At first I was very afraid to put my CPF, cell phone or e-mail, and someone would discover and take this data to make transfers. But, now, I think it’s much more practical and it’s an economy for me??, he points out.

According to the Central Bank, around 40 million people in Brazil made their first bank transfer through Pix. In addition, 14 million Brazilians opened a bank account for the first time in 2020, at the height of the pandemic.

In Alex Peguim’s view, the volume is mainly the result of Pix and Emergency Assistance. ??The Brazilian population has never had such cheap and quick access to financial services. Today, we have a cheaper, uncomplicated and faster payment network?, he says.

