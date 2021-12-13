Choosing levels in the Halo Infinite campaign is a challenge for the 343, but it’s working on it • Eurogamer.com

Paul Crocker, creative director at 343 Industries, spoke again about the lack of repeat campaign missions functionality in Halo Infinite and explains that they are working on it.

Admitting that some might be frustrated by the lack of that feature, Crocker told Stevivor that moving to non-linear gameplay makes it “incredibly challenging” to enable that possibility, but they’re working on it.

“It’s part of what will come later,” says Crocker.

“The main reason is because, as it’s a more open and non-linear game, it’s become incredibly challenging. It’s not because it doesn’t work, it’s because it’s not finished yet.”

“We made the decision to create a better game, to improve the quality of the game and then add features like co-op. And that’s a disappointment for us as the people who created it, but it was also the best option for us, to create a better game and add that later.”

Crocker says if I had something more specific to share I would do so, but at the moment he doesn’t have a date for the feature to arrive and just says that people on the team are working on it.