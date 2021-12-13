‘Christmas Comet’, Leonard will be seen this week in MS; see how to observe · Mediamax Newspaper

THE Leonard’s comet, discovered in early 2021, approaches Earth and can be seen with the naked eye between this Sunday and Tuesday (14). Thus, it received the nickname “Christmas Comet”.

The bright object can be seen in the sky over Mato Grosso do Sul and throughout Brazil, without the need to use a telescope or other equipment. However, the observation will depend on weather conditions.

How to observe comet Leonard?

First, it must be made clear that he will be sighted shortly before dawn. The main recommendation to have a privileged view of the comet’s passage is to look for places without visual pollution, with a clear horizon and sky. Binoculars and telescopes can help locate and track you.

According to researchers, the ‘tail’ of dust characteristic of this type of star has a brightness of magnitude four, similar to that of an average star.

A Twitter profile called ‘Comet C/2021 A1 (LEONARD)’ gives updates on the comet’s current status and tips for seeing it.

The estimates were made possible thanks to a path estimated by scientists after the American astronomer Gregory J. Leonard discovered the celestial body between Mars and Jupiter.

Experts estimate that in January 2022 the comet will reach the point closest to the sun. As the trajectory is one-sided, he will never be seen again.