Christmas show opens on stage at Teatro Amazonas with daily sessions

“A Gift for Christmas” has sessions until December 23, scheduled through Portal da Cultura

Manaus/AM – This weekend, Teatro Amazonas opened its doors to receive the public for the show “A Gift for Christmas”, which is part of the program of the campaign “The Enchanted World of Christmas – Where joy is made of magic ”. Recitations take place until December 23, with sessions at 8 pm, with the exception of Sundays, when performances are at 11 am and 7 pm. Scheduling must be done through the Portal da Cultura (cultura.am.gov.br).

The appointment is open weekly and, from this Monday (13th), vacancies are available for the period from December 14th to 19th. On December 12, 19 and 23, the sessions will be broadcast through the folder’s channels (@culturadoam) on Facebook and Youtube.

For director Jean Palladino, opening night was a celebration of every reaction from the audience.

“It was the first time that the audience was going to watch, and we were happy with the feedback, the applause at the end, the receptivity with each character. This contact was very important for us”, he commented. “The audience got more energy with the songs, a moment of delivery. We are very happy with the result”.

This year, the program also covers the Palácio da Justiça Cultural Center, where the Fábrica do Papai Noel is located, and brings presentations at the Installation Theater, in addition to Full-Time Education Centers (Cetis), neighborhoods, parks in Manaus, centers of coexistence and also municipalities in the state.

Datasheet

Amazonas Philharmonic, Amazonas Coral, Amazonas Dance Corps and Amazonas Folklore Ballet are also part of “A Gift for Christmas”. Conductor Marcelo de Jesus shares the regency with conductor Otávio Simões.

César Lima signs the soundtrack, which features songs written especially for the show. The arrangements were made in partnership with Jr. Armstrong.

Flávia Furtado is the executive director, with Pedro Guida in the executive production, Francine Marie in the assistant direction, Giorgia Massetani in the scenography, Melissa Maia in the costumes, Tabbatha Melo in the lighting, Monique Rodrigues in the choreography and Alicio Silva in the scenography.