Cidade em Goiás identifies two cases of the Ômicron variant

The municipality of Aparecida de Goiânia, in Goias, identified two cases of the variant micron.

The information was confirmed by the mayor of the city, Gustavo Mendanha, in a video published in the Instagram.

The two people had contact with a missionary couple from Luanda, the capital of Angola.

The Angolans landed in Guarulhos on December 3rd and stayed in the city of Goiás until the 5th. However, the test presented at the landing showed a negative result for Sars-CoV-2.

Cases were identified in two women, one 46 and one 20 years old, who tested positive for Covid-19 on December 8th and 9th.

After the result, the city’s Health Department decided to carry out the genetic sequencing and discovered that it was the B.1.1.529 virus. The mayor makes an appeal for people to get the vaccine.

In a note, the State Department of Health of Goiás (SES-GO) said the patients have mild symptoms, without the need for hospitalization, and are monitored by the municipality’s Epidemiological Surveillance.

In addition, there are still two cases under investigation, in Valparaiso de Goiás, in the region surrounding the Federal District.

The patients arrived from a recent trip to Africa and also present mild symptoms, without the need for hospitalization, and are monitored by the municipality.

The material for carrying out the genetic sequencing, which identifies the strain, was collected and the result is expected to be released next Tuesday (12/14).

SES-GO reinforces that the care with Ômicron is the same adopted for all other variants of the coronavirus.

The population must follow biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of the virus, such as the use of a face mask covering the nose and mouth, hand hygiene with soap and water and the use of 70% alcohol gel.

Ômicron in Brazil

According to the survey of CNN Agency, Brazil had, until Saturday (11), eight cases of the Ômicron variant of coronavirus. In addition to São Paulo, the Federal District and Rio Grande do Sul confirmed two cases each.