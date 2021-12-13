Ciri trains on the second season scene; Look

A new scene from the second season of The Witcher, released this Sunday (12), shows Ciri (Freya Allan) training after being found by Geralt (Henry Cavill) at the end of the first year of the series. Check it out below:

the second season of The Witcher had its main trailer revealed during the everything, Netflix event, as well as two unpublished scenes from the 2nd year in full. At the same time, The Witcher has been renewed for Season 3.

In March, Netflix had already revealed new additions to the cast as well as the synopsis of new episodes: “Convinced that Yennefer (Shale) Died during the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, her childhood home in Kaer Morhen. With the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons fighting for supremacy outside the walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power he possesses within her.”

Also during Tudum, the platform released a behind-the-scenes video of The Witcher: Blood Origin prelude.

the second season of The Witcher premieres December 17 on Netflix.

