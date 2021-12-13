Ciro Nogueira participates in the inaugural flight of Rota das Emoções

The minister of Civil House Ciro Nogueira (Progressistas) participated in the beginning of this Sunday afternoon (11) in the inaugural flight of Rota das Emoções, by the company Voepass Linhas Aéreas. In addition to Ciro, deputies Iracema Portella and Lucy Soares and the mayor of Floriano, Joel Rodrigues, also traveled.

“Starting the first step, the first VoePass flight to our coast. As part of a commitment, you remember that we promised that we would bring this flight”, declared Ciro Nogueira on social networks.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Ciro Nogueira on inaugural flight

The progressive also highlighted that the operation of flights to Rota das Emoções will boost tourism in Piauí. “We are keeping our word. I’m sure this will be fundamental for the development of our tourism. There is no tourism without air connections, without land connections and I am happy to have managed to attract this company to our state”, continued Ciro.

Flights

In all, nine flights per week will be available on the Fortaleza/Parnaíba stretch, and three flights on the Teresina/Parnaíba and Jericoacoara/Parnaíba stretch. Aircraft must hold up to 70 passengers per flight.

On the Fortaleza/Parnaíba stretch, two flights will be offered on Monday; a flight on Tuesday; two flights on Wednesday; a flight on Thursday; two flights on Friday and one flight on Saturday.

On the Teresina/Parnaíba stretch, a flight will be available on Monday; one flight on Wednesday and one flight on Saturday. On the Jericoacoara/Parnaíba stretch, a flight will be offered on Tuesday; one flight on Thursday and one flight on Saturday.