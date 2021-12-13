Civil construction forecasts a strong slowdown in growth in 2022 – 12/13/2021 -Panel SA

The civil construction industry forecasts a strong slowdown in business in the sector next year, after registering a year of strong growth with the delivery of projects contracted at the beginning of the pandemic.

Projections by the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC) point to growth of 7.6% this year and only 2% next, according to data to be released this Monday (13).

According to the organization, growth was driven by the 2020 sales cycle. “We are producing what was sold back there and the speed is very strong”, says José Carlos Martins, president of CBIC.

This year’s projections were revised several times by the sector, which was initially pessimistic because of the rise in input prices and then began to observe a faster pace in the works.

The pessimism about the coming year is a reflection of the uncertainties created by the rise in interest rates and the fall in Brazilian income, which should have a negative impact, especially on the low-income housing segment.

CBIC remains concerned about rising construction costs. The index that measures the variation in the prices of materials and equipment rose more than 42% during the pandemic, driven by iron and steel.

With Ricardo Balthazar (interim), Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco.