‘Come Me’: Fan request during show makes Jorge and Mateus stop singing with laughter

A fan became an attraction at a show by Jorge and Mateus that took place last Friday in Avaré, in the interior of São Paulo, with a message written on a sign on his cell phone. The message caught the attention of the pair, who burst out laughing. “For the love of God, me c…, Matthew,” the text read.

A video that shows the boy went viral on social media this Sunday. In the images it is possible to see Mateus reading the message and laughing so hard that he cannot continue singing. He tells what was happening to Jorge, who is also unsure.

The boy who appears in the video was identified as Marcelo Faria. Friends of his published the scene and Jorge’s own profile and Mateus shared it. Next to emojis with laughing faces, the sentence was written: “Not there!”. On the duo’s Instagram profile, many internet users commented, with humor, what happened:

“Where’s the video of the guy with the cell phone and the phrase? I went to sleep and woke up laughing my ass off with this scene.”

“I can only remember the fan video.”

“For God’s sake… (The continuation leaves off) AHAHAHHA”.