Company responds to death of Sex and the City

[Atenção: este texto contém spoilers de And Just Like That, o revival de Sex and the City na HBO Max]

Big’s death (Chris Noth) was the big surprise of the debut of And Just Like That, the series that continues the story of sex and the city. And Peloton, an ergonomic bicycle company, decided to respond in a good-humored way to its role in the story, “resurrecting” the character.

In the series, Big had a heart attack after spinning on a Peloton bike. This Sunday (12), the company released an ad featuring Noth. He appears alongside the influencer jess king, who participated in the series as instructor Allegra.

“Shall we take another ride?“, he asks. “Life is too short“, he adds. A narration then returns to talk about the benefits of spinning, including reducing vascular problems. At the end, the narrator jokes: “He is alive“.

The most unusual thing about it all? The ad has a finger of Ryan Reynolds, as it was created by Mountain, the company of which he is creative head. The actor posted the video on their social networks. Check it out below: