Contarato announces its departure from the Network and PT affiliation

Known for his role in the CPI of Covid-19, senator revealed having received invitations from various legends in the progressive field; Lula celebrated the arrival of the congressman

Edilson Rodrigues/Senate Agency Fabiano Contarato was the most voted candidate for the Senate in Espírito Santo



the senator Fabiano Contarato announced this Monday morning, 13, its departure from Sustainability Network, the party by which he was elected in 2018, and his affiliation to the Workers Party (PT). Contarato was the most voted candidate for the Senate in his state, Espírito Santo, with 1,117,036 votes. “As I had already announced, I definitively communicate my request to leave the Rede Sustentabilidade party. I am immensely grateful for the fellowship and respect I had during the period in which I was able to represent the party in the Federal Senate, in a journey in defense of a more just and egalitarian country that defends its people and preserves its natural resources,” said the congressman in a statement. Contarato revealed that he had received invitations from several legends in the progressive camp and used the note to justify his choice of PT.

“With social militancy and PT leaders, I intend to join forces for the country to resume its path of development, full employment, defense of human rights, protection and opportunity for the poorest, State support for minorities, combating all kinds of of inequality, investment in health and education”, began the senator. “The governments led by PT have given the country back international credibility, allowed the poor to attend university, expanded the education structure in the country, opened the basement of the dictatorship with the National Truth Commission, democratized society’s participation in government decisions, generated growth economic in line with successful social policies, gave Brazilians back their national pride”, continued Contarato, who recalls that the errors in the legend were “investigated and duly punished by the Justice”. He informed that his membership will be effective “in due course”. A major exponent and a likely candidate for the presidency, Lula celebrated the senator’s arrival. “I was very happy with its affiliation with the PT, to join us in the struggle for the reconstruction of a fairer and happier Brazil, with democracy, jobs and no one going hungry”, he said.

Fabiano Contarato stood out in 2021 for his performance during the Covid-19 CPI. The senator played a key role in defending the rights of homo-affective families. The congressman is the first open homosexual to be elected in the Federal Senate. He is married to physiotherapist Rodrigo Groberio and Gabriel’s father, adopted in 2017 by the couple. Contarato has a degree in Law, has already been a university professor of Criminal Law and has served as a delegate of the Civil Police of the State of Espírito Santo.