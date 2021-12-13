Contarato’s affiliation with the PT could hinder the Lula-Alckmin articulation; read analysis – Policy

BRASILIA – The political movement announced today by the senator Fabiano Contarato (ES), changing the Network by PT, could become another obstacle in the formation of a presidential ticket between Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Geraldo Alckmin. With his affiliation with the PT, the possibility of Contarato running for the government of Espírito Santo becomes greater. But that would jeopardize the governor’s political plans Renato Casagrande, who is running for re-election and one of the main national leaders of the PSB.

As the articulation of the Lula-Alckmin ticket involves the hypothesis that the former São Paulo governor exchanges the PSDB for the PSB, the launching of a PT candidacy in Espírito Santo could create political unease with the socialist leadership, since the reelection of Casagrande is one of the party’s priorities for 2022.

Officially, Contarato has not yet signed the PT form, but his entry into the party has been negotiated since the beginning of the year with the guarantee and Lula’s own incentive. The senator, who stood out in the Covid’s CPI, is seen by PT members as a revelation in Congress and with great electoral potential. Last semester, Contarato even admitted that he could run for government in 2022, as long as this is a decision taken in a collegiate manner.

In conversations about the 2022 national dispute, the PSB leaders have signaled for a possible agreement regarding Lula’s candidacy. Regardless of joining the party or not, they put on the table their priorities for regional elections, which included Rio de Janeiro, Pernambuco, São Paulo, Espírito Santo, Rio Grande do Sul and Maranhão. Even knowing that some locations can be included or removed from this discussion table, the Espírito Santo issue is seen as irreversible since Casagrande is a natural candidate for re-election.

In this complicated electoral chessboard, Alckmin’s future also has other variables. There is the possibility that he may join a different PSB legend in order to make the double with Lula. In that case, Solidarity would be a strong alternative, as revealed the state. But the former governor is far from discarding the project of running again for the government of São Paulo. In that case, you could choose to join the PSD. In other words, a soap opera that already had complications to spare now, with Contarato’s affiliation with the PT, is one more character in this web of political negotiations.